Somizi Mhlongo showed that he was fully committed to the Durban July theme: Out of this world.

The media personality paid attention to the presentation as he was carried into the event with his first outfit.

Many people commented on the numerous outfits that Somizi Mhlongo showcased for the Hollywoodbets event.

Somizi Mhlongo took things seriously for the 2023 Durban July. The reality TV star showed his dramatic side.

Somizi Mhlongo’s dedication to the Durban July theme has fans in awe. Image: Instagram/@somizi/Twitter/@lindok_mchunu

Pictures and videos show the amount of effort he put into making a statement. People had much to say after seeing Somizi Mhlongo's looks.

Somizi Mhlongo brings drama to Durban July with interactive outfits

Some have called him king of the Durban July, and Somizi Mhlongo did not disappoint. The energetic reality TV star wore a total of seven outfits.

He also interpreted the theme of "Out of this World" to mean alien, and he was carried into the venue looking like one in a video. Somizi also had another outfit where his whole face was covered to communicate the alien vibes.

South Africans were never ready for Somizi Mhlongo's dedication to the theme

Many people love to see dramatic moments at celebrity events, and Somizi Mhlongo stood out with his unique interpretation of the theme.

amandaquwe wrote:

"I admire excellence in you, Somizi, the ability to reinvent yourself and the consistency in ensuring your brand remains relevant and unpredictable. I bow!"

mrs_mabotja wondered:

"What would South Africa be without Somizi."

athulla_mlomo_ applauded:

"Somizi been waiting for such drama thee entire day."

mpofu706 noted:

"Exaggerated."

musa_hanese said:

"It's giving illuminati but okay."

dj_disampras remarked:

"You are enjoying life shame just be lifted all the way."

