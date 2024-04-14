Lasizwe Dambuza had a reason to celebrate recently on social media, and he did so with his brother Lungile Mcunu

The media personality posted a video of himself celebrating his new Volvo ride that impressed with its features

Lasizwe Dambuza's fans were blown away as the influencer happily flexed his high-tech car

Lasizwe Dambuza made a big splash on social media with a new purchase. The content creator was celebrating his brand-new car with his brother, Lungile Mcunu.

Lasizwe Dambuza bought a Volvo electric car, and his brother was delighted. Image: Instagram / @lasizwe / Getty Images / Gallo Images

Youtuber Lasizwe Dambuza captured his sibling's reaction to the whip. Online users were thoroughly amused as Lungile celebrated Lasizwe Dambuza's new car.

Lasizwe Dambuza flexes new Volvo

In a post on Instagram, Lasizwe shared that he bought a brand-new car. In the clip, he walked into a dealership and unveiled an electric Volvo car. Watch the video below:

SA applauds Lasizwe Dambuza on new car

Online users were impressed by Lasizwe's new purchase. Peeps flooded the comments raving about the brand-new whip.

@shamisogumbo said:

"When God gave you Lungile, He knew very well what his intentions were because that man is proud of you like your dad would, hugs you like your mom would hype you like your sister would pull your leg like any brother. He is such a whole package."

katlego_macdonald wrote:

"You went electric."

itss.tsheloo.oo commented:

"It's how he is always happy for you, your success It's his success for real."

sorishanaidoo gushed:

"That is so sweet darling."

qudahchax was touched:

"Everybody deserves a brother like Lungile!"

mamii_sibiya applauded:

"Imagine trending because of losing your car, and you come back with this BANG! Congratulations."

skyy_bleu2.0 was moved:

"I really love your relationship with your brother. And congratulations on your new car."

Lasizwe confirms selling his Range Rover Velar

Briefly News previously reported that Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has made headlines once again as he opened up about his 2021 Range Rover Velar on social media.

Social media has been buzzing recently as Lasizwe trended after it was alleged that he sold his Range Rover Velar car at Auto Trader for over R1 million.

Recently, the star addressed the rumours, and indeed, he did sell his luxurious car after making tons of memories with it. The influencer shared a series of pictures and videos of him in his Range Rover on his Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message.

