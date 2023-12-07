Lasizwe showed his brother Lungile the new electric VolvoC40Recharge he gifted himself with

The star shared a reel on his Instagram page showing how Lungile reacted when he saw it

Lungile's priceless reaction captured many hearts, as most netizens complimented their bond

Lasiwe shows his brother Lungile his new luxury car. Image: @lasizwe.

Source: Instagram

Media personality and Youtuber Lasizwe Dambuza recently showed off his latest Luxury car to his brother Lungile, who was excited when he saw it.

Lasizwe buys himself a VolvoC40Recharge

The media personality who recently opened up about being accused of fraud bought himself a pink luxury car. Lasizwe got himself the electric VolvoC40Recharge, and he decided to go and surprise his older brother, Lungile, with it.

The reality TV star shared a reel on his Instagram page where he goes to Lungile's house to show him his brand-new wheels. In the video, Lungile looked excited to be taken for a spin, and his priceless reaction captured many hearts.

Lasizwe captioned the video:

"Surprising my brother with my new car...his reaction. Thanks @volvocarsa for the car, looking forward to working more with you #VolveC40Recharge."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens captured by Lungile's priceless reaction

Netizens were captured by Lasizwe's brother's reaction after watching the reel on social media, and they flooded the media personality's comment section. See some of the responses:

thickleeyonce wrote:

"I love your brother so much."

look_itssedi complimented:

"Love Lungile. Also his love for you is just boundless. The way he just listens and looks at you when you’re talking and excited is priceless."

mgucci_fab praised:

"His reaction, PRICELESS."

mbaliyamazondo said:

"Hambangapha wena njandini. Please i love Lungile soo much."

hrh.pumz_nd mentioned:

"Congratulations mntanam on your new whip I love big bro his reactions are priceless."

simmy_ngidi commented:

"Lungile is the best brother, congratulations."

_mashilob responded:

"They genuinely love each their chemistry."

pepper_aries replied:

"Your brother's reactions. I love him."

