Lasizwe recently opened up on The Hustler's Corner about being accused of fraud

The media personality revealed that he received nasty comments from people questioning where the money from his R10 Goes a Long Way campaign went

Lasizwe spoke of the depression that followed the backlash, leading to his hospitalisation

Lasizwe addressed the backlash he faced over his viral R10 Goes a Long Way campaign. Image: lasizwe

Lasizwe addressed the backlash he faced after raising money for his R10 Goes a Long Way crowdfunding campaign. The YouTuber revealed that he managed to raise two million rands meant to help struggling students. He was later attacked on social media with people accusing him of using the money for himself.

Lasizwe addresses R10 Goes a Long Way fraud accusations

Back in 2021, Lasizwe started a crowdfunding campaign dubbed R10 Goes a Long Way meant to help students pay off their registration fees.

The campaign received mass coverage and support from online users who wanted to help. Speaking on The Hustler's Corner, Lasizwe said they managed to raise two million rands in a week:

"We said we would stop at a million and then we doubled the million in seven days. It was inspiring but it turned from a good dream to a bad dream in a matter of a second.

People started showing their insecurities, the trolling, what we face with the government with people saying we'd steal the money. We've always been transparent and looked for a company (Fundi) to get the database and manage distribution.

People were saying they saw me travelling to Cape Town using people's donation money. That hurt me, I've never been in a position where I was under scrutiny, and now I had to report when people ask why I was out in Cape Town.

There was a point in my life where every day I was calling Fundi to ask when they would distribute the money so the campaign could end because I didn't want to help people anymore. I was questioning myself, I couldn't recognise myself because I started to believe the things I was reading."

Netizens react to Lasizwe's story

Fans were moved by Lasizwe's revelations and showered him with love:

sekhitlamakole praised Lasizwe:

"I love Lasiswe he so humble."

TheeMsutu wrote:

"Lasizwe Is very Inspirational."

pinkyradebe9037 pointed out:

"Lasizwe is just too intelligent!"

tholangmohlalefi2004 said:

"So in short, the social media trolling he experienced WOKE him up."

rochellenanuses9401 praised:

"Well done Lasizwe, you have grown so much."

Lasizwe opens up about YouTube comeback

As a result of R10 Goes a Long Way, coupled with the pressures of his growing popularity, Lasizwe says he went into a dark place.

The Awkward Dates creator revealed that he took a break from YouTube to focus on his mental health. Having gone to therapy and hospital, Lasizwe says he contemplated ending his life.

"People started coming to the platform for the wrong reasons; to drag other people and clout-chase, and that left a sour taste in my mouth. I ended up in hospital, I was depressed, I was going through the most. The R2M thing, YouTube."

"I felt like, there's going to be a huge headline that's gonna come out and it's not gonna be the best headline."

