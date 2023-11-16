Thando Thabethe just scored a new gig and couldn't wait to tell her supporters

The radio presenter revealed that she will be joining the cast of Last One Laughing SA alongside Trevor Noah, Tumi Morake, Celeste Ntuli, and more

Thando received applauds from her supporters who can't wait to see her get her game face on against some comedians

Thando Thabethe revealed that she will be going up against local comedians on LOL (Last One Laughing) SA. Images: thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe has revealed that she's joining the LOL (Last One Laughing) franchise for a local version. The actress will be going up against the likes of Jason Goliath, Nomzamo Mbatha, Lasizwe, and Moonchild Sanelly, to see if she'll be able to make them all laugh and win the contest.

Thando Thabethe joins LOL cast

Amazon Prime SA is set to launch a local version of Last One Laughing and Thando Thabete has joined the cast of mostly comedians - eh, this should be interesting.

The Housekeepers actress shared the news and said she's been preparing herself and gave her cast of funny men and women a stern warning:

"Omg I’m sooooo excited for this one! I’ve studied the game in all the other territories on @amazonprimevideoza and these comedians don’t know what’s coming!"

Mzansi raves about Thando Thabethe's new gig

You know South Africans love a good laugh and fans can't wait to see their faves battle it out to see who will be the "last one laughing."

khanyisileeeee said:

"I've met so many of these people and the competition is tight! so many legends! people don't even know how hilarious MOON CHILD IS OMG!"

officialprincesswonda couldn't wait:

"Okay sis!! I’m looking forward to this!"

noni_khumalo fawned over Thando:

"I’m always in absolute awe of you."

i_am_mauricius responded:

"Oohhh this is gonna be fun!"

vuyiswa_mabaso commented:

"Nahhh really can’t wait!"

glenbidermanpam added:

"Things are about to get real!"

Thando Thabethe bags awards

In more Thando Thabethe updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the actress winning an award at the SAFTAs, she received praise from her supporters:

Precioustheplanner wrote:

"Congratulations Thando.Well deserved."

The actress was previously voted the Coolest Local Radio Personality at the Sunday Times' GenNext Awards.

Source: Briefly News