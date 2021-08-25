Lasizwe Questioned Over r2 Million Student Crowdfund: “He Chowed the Money”

South African media personality Lasizwe Dambuza, came under scrutiny recently when Mzansi questioned him over money he raised for students

Dambuza spearheaded a crowdfunding campaign to help needy students and raised over R2 million

However, moths after the campaign, many questioned what happened to the money and demanded answers from the comedian

A few months ago Lasizwe did an incredibly noble thing and spearheaded a crowdfunding campaign that raised over R2 million for disadvantaged students.

However, not much was heard about where the money went after it was donated. One social media user shook the hornets’ nest when he asked about the money recently, forcing Lasizwe to explain exactly what happened.

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Lasizwe clarified the matter.

According to the publication, he said:

“Some companies that pledged to the initiative had to get tax clearances and it’s been a long process. Fundi has its own protocols it needs to adhere to.”

FundiFund confirmed that they received the funds and a total of R2 192 462,58 was pledged. The organisation said that Lasizwe and his team gave the full amount that they raised.

However, the social media mob did not let up. Here are some of the posts that asked about the money:

@iamkabzar said:

“So Lasizwe chowed the money, coz I don't see anyone coming forward as per request.”

@inamandla said:

“The money was to pay for student's registration fee not the tuition fee . I am grateful to @lasizwe as I am one of the students that benefited from that campaign.”

