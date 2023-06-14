Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza proudly embraced sobriety, overcoming industry temptations and choosing when to drink

Sobriety brought a fresh perspective, transforming Dambuza's mindset to be solutions-driven and less of a complainer

Dambuza's alcohol-free journey empowered him to confront anxiety and depression while prioritising mental health

Lasizwe detailed the benefits of being sober minded in a candid interview. Images: @lasizwe

Popular media personality and YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has proudly embraced his journey of sobriety after announcing a break from alcohol.

According to news24, the content creator went on alcohol hiatus in April 2023.

Over the past three months, he has navigated the challenges of being in an industry where alcohol flows freely at every event.

Lasizwe Dambuza's journey to sobriety in a booze-infused industry

In an interview with TimesLIVE, Dambuza expressed the difficulty of resisting temptation but highlighted the beauty of consciously deciding whether to drink or not.

Rather than quitting alcohol because of being an alcoholic, Lasizwe emphasised the importance of having control and choice over his drinking habits.

How sobriety transformed Lasizwe's mindset

He wants to ensure that when he does drink, it is purposeful, such as for celebrations, and that he can be present in the moment while being responsible.

During his time of abstinence, Dambuza has experienced a shift in his perspective and mindset, which has led him to view his life differently.

Dambuza's sober path to address anxiety and depression

Being a vocal advocate for mental health, he has openly discussed his own struggles and the impact they have had on him.

By remaining sober, he is now able to face his problems head-on, without relying on alcohol as a crutch. This period of sobriety has taught him the value of being less of a complainer and more focused on finding solutions.

