Lasizwe Dambuza recently revealed that he has been abstaining from alcohol consumption for over a month now

The YouTuber celebrated the major milestone with a motivational social media post that also got peeps wanting to quit alcohol

Lasizwe's revelation comes days after his best friend and fellow content creator Mihlali Ndamase's announcement that she also quit alcohol

Award-winning YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has joined the long list of celebrities who have chosen to stay sober.

Lasizwe Dambuza is celebrating a month of no alcohol.

Source: Instagram

The star recently revealed that he has not consumed alcohol in over a month and he is proud of the milestone.

Lasizwe Dambuza celebrates one month of sobriety with a motivational post

According to ZAlebs, Lasizwe headed to his Twitter page to share the news of his milestone with his followers. The star admitted that the journey has not been easy and demanded self-control.

As a celebrity who attends several social gatherings, Lasizwe said staying away from alcohol at events and hanging around friends who still drink was one of the biggest challenges of his journey to sobriety. He tweeted:

"Tomorrow marks a significant milestone for me, as it will have been over a month since I last consumed alcohol. This journey has been both challenging and rewarding. Maintaining sobriety in the midst of social gatherings can be difficult, especially when one's friends are not abstaining.

"However, this experience has taught me valuable lessons in self-awareness and self-control, particularly in managing anxiety. I am proud of the progress I have made and look forward to continuing on this path of personal growth."

Lasizwe's followers motivate the star on his sobriety journey after celebrating one month without alcohol

The YouTuber's comments section was filled with heartwarming responses from fans who lauded him for staying away from alcohol. Some even shared their stories of how they managed to stay sober.

@Ncumisa_Tatani wrote:

"You showed that it can be done. One. Day. At. A. Time. Big Ups to you ."

@akndetha added:

"So happy for you keep it upnothing is impossible I've been sober for a decade. Trust me it gets easier with time."

@Nelisiwe_Lisse commented:

"Very well done indeed, I've been trying to quit smoking for a very long time and I'm still failing."

Lasizwe follows in Mihlali Ndamase's footsteps and quits alcohol

Lasizwe and Mihlali are always motivating each other to do better in life. Lasizwe announced the decision to stay sober a few weeks after Mihlali Ndamase's announcement. TimesLIVE reports that Mihlali took to her Instagram stories and shared that she had quit alcohol. She wrote:

"I'm celebrating 30 days sober. I did it. I'm at my happiest, peak of my productivity and healthiest alcohol-free. I haven't felt this good in months. This has been by far the best decision I've made for my life."

