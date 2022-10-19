Award-winning YouTuber Lasizwe has the ability to lift his followers' moods with his hilarious videos

The reality television star had peeps rolling on the floor with laughter when he posted a video from his trip to Spain

Social media users shared reactions to the media influencer's attempt at speaking Spanish while tasting some wines

Lasizwe left his fans and followers howling with laughter when he shared a recent video from his trip to Spain.

Lasizwe left his followers in stitches with his posts from his getaway to Spain. Image: @lasizwe.

Source: Instagram

Thanks to his frequent social media posts, the media personality has kept South Africans updated on the trip to the European country.

Taking to his Twitter page, Lasizwe shared a hilarious clip of the moment he tried to speak Spanish while doing some wine tasting. Social media users lauded the content creator for always making his fans smile with his content.

In another post, the YouTuber joked about how his dance moves have made him popular in Spain. He blamed South Africans for demotivating him by saying he couldn't dance to save his life. He wrote:

"Mamela! Yesterday I started dancing, and everyone here in Spain was so impressed. I feel like I’ve been dancing for the wrong country. Because I am Kamo Mphela here. Someone even asked me for dance lessons."

@XoliXm said:

"They must never ever sweerie you know your story."

@AngelicaRefiloe added:

"Love it for you booboo isoftest life."

@Yolanda Kholwane commented:

"u remind me of myself when I thought I did not know English in a multi racial school but when I went to township schools I became the president."

@Phumzile Afikilee Cekiso noted:

"I'm sure after they saw you dancing they need counseling after such trauma."

