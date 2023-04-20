Mihlali Ndamase recently shared her journey to sobriety on a YouTube-based podcast hosted by rapper L-Tido

Mihlali Ndamase celebrates sobriety. Images: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase recently shared her journey to sobriety in a candid interview on a YouTube-based podcast hosted by rapper L-Tido.

Mihlali talks about her decision to quit alcohol.

Mihlali revealed that she had experienced blackouts and passed out from excessive drinking, which prompted her to become sober. She acknowledged that she was a "functioning drunk" and recognised that her behaviour was unhealthy.

Mimi's decision to prioritise her health and well-being by staying sober has been met with support and admiration from her fans. Her openness and honesty about her struggles with alcohol serve as an inspiration to others who may be facing similar challenges.

Mimi addresses personal life controversies

During the interview, Mihlali also addressed recent controversies in her personal life, including her alleged relationship with Leeroy Sidambe, who is not yet legally divorced. MiMI also briefly touched upon the end of her friendship with fellow content creator Zola Joka.

Mihlali Ndamase gives more details about relationship with Leeroy Sidambe, and says a friend hooked them up.

Briefly News recently reported on Mimi opening up about her relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

Ndamase's relationship with Leeroy Sidambe was one of the most talked about celebrity affairs late last year - hence the star changed her Twitter handle to Mihlali "Hot Topic" Ndamase.

When news about their relationship first hit the streets, it was alleged that the beauty influencer had snatched Sidambe from his wife of many years Mary-Jane Sidambe.

