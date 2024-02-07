Makhadzi is serving body and fashion goals on social media, showcasing her gorgeous hair in recent posts

The award-winning hitmaker is becoming one of the most fashion-forward celebrities in South Africa, stunning fans with her all-black outfit

Mzansi can't get enough of Makhadzi's fashion-forward style and gorgeous appearance

Makhadzi is serving body and fashion goals on her social media pages. The award-winning hitmaker recently showed off her gorgeous hair in a post.

Makhadzi showed off her hot body and hair in her latest pictures. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi looks fire in recent pictures

Makhadzi is undoubtedly becoming one of the most fashion-forward celebrities in South Africa. The singer recently left her fans and followers speechless when she stepped out looking like the star she is.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Limpopo-born musician shared pictures rocking a stunning all-black outfit. She wore a strapless black top, black jeans and black Gucci sandals. She completed the look with a breathtaking long weave, that caught South Africa's eye. Take a look at the pictures below:

Mzansi can't get enough of Makhadzi's look

As expected, Makhadzi's fans agreed that the star ate and left no crumbs. Fans loved the look and suggested she should keep dressing like the international star she is.

@queen_south_african_arist said"

"Wow my best friend Makhadzi you look so beautiful I like your style and your hair looks great on you and your outfit looks so cute."

@_masingita wrote:

"Stunning if you asked me "

@poomlarmelite added:

"Awusemhle Khadzi "

@angela_nkambule said:

"Our very own Queen of Africa "

@mrs_mercybenz1.0 noted:

"Makhadzi wabo rineee "

@chola.nkandu added:

"My beautiful girl much love from Zambia "

