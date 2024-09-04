Fans Call for Bonang Matheba to Host Miss Universe Pageant: "You Can Never Go Wrong With Queen B”
- Fans are calling for Bonang Matheba to be the host of the upcoming Miss Universe pageant
- The media mogul recently did another phenomenal job at Miss South Africa, and her fans want to take it up a notch
- Mzansi is rooting for Queen B to land the hosting gig, saying she is one, if not the best fit for the job
Bonang Matheba's supporters are working overtime to help their fave secure a hosting gig for the anticipated Miss Universe pageant.
Fans vouch for Bonang Matheba
In her years of show business and radio presenting, Bonang Matheba has built a solid brand for herself as one of the best in the game.
From LIVE to her third gig hosting the Miss South Africa pageant, Queen B has not only helped carry the South African entertainment industry but also grown a strong fan base that has her back and even vouches for her for potential gigs.
Twitter (X) user SelfieRunnerZA recently called on Anne Jakrajutatip, the founder of JKN Global Group Public Limited, which owns the Miss Universe Organization, to consider making Bonang the host of Miss Universe in November 2024.
Anne offered a compliment to a photo of Bonang, which ignited hope in fans' hearts that they'd soon see their fave on the Miss Universe stage, a stage they've long waited to see her on:
Mzansi shows love to Bonang Matheba
Fans spoke highly of Bonang and are hoping she'll be considered for Miss Universe this time around:
DJMaverickZA said:
"She's been hosting the show for three years and is Africa's best LIVE television host and most-awarded on-air personality. Consider her for Miss Universe this year."
moeletsimo_ wrote:
"You can never go wrong with Queen B!"
YourfaveBhuti showed love to Bonang:
"@Bonang is an impeccable talent, and deserves the entire universe to witness her talent. 1 of 1, She who reigns supreme!"
iamkeabetswee posted:
"She's very good; you won't regret it one bit."
sini_ziwe vouched for Bonang:
"@Bonang is a world-class host! She is amazing presentation skills, professional and gives everything she has on the stage. Her work will definitely speak for itself. On top of that, she is a pleasure to watch; you can tell she was born for this. Please consider her."
Bonang Matheba reflects on B'Dazzled
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Bonang Matheba's message about her show, B'Dazzled, as the season ended.
Queen B said her drive was always to motivate and inspire her supporters and give them a glimpse into how she operates.
