The Miss Universe 2023 pageant hosts have been announced and Mzansi is not happy with the news

Bonang Matheba who was in the running for one of the positions was not chosen by the beauty organisation

People on social media were outraged that Bonang was snubbed and she topped Twitter's trending list

Bonang Matheba will not be hosting the Miss Universe pageant. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The Miss Universe pageant will be taking place on January 14 in New Orleans, USA and Mzansi's go-to TV presenter, Bonang Matheba, will not be hosting the prestigious event.

On Thursday morning the organisation announced the four hosts who will be leading the proceedings.

"Jeannie Mai and Olivia Culpo will serve as the hosts for the 71st Miss Universe competition. Zuri Hall and Catriona Gray will serve as backstage commentary."

South Africans took to social media to express their disappointment in Bonang not being afforded the opportunity to showcase her talent on the world stage.

Fans had high hopes were when it was revealed in December that the 'Being Bonang' star was being considered to host this year's beauty pageant.

Tweeps even campaigned for her and tweeted the organisation why she was the best candidate.

@intoxik8 said:

"I trust Bonang to eventually bag this and remind them of this blunder. There’s no way."

@PetuniaKPesh posted:

"They don’t deserve it, only Bonang from South Africa deserved that gig. You guys are jealous of South Africans."

@Ms_Rosequartz wrote:

"Bonang would have done all four of their jobs!"

@TheNorthGod_ said:

"Oh we are not watching if Bonang is not part of this."

@kfcharmian added:

"Bonang didn't get that post because they didn't allow us to vote. The whole continent would've been up."

@FiFi_Originals stated:

"Bonang would have bodied all of them."

Source: Briefly News