Bonang Matheba has reportedly been shortlisted as the new Miss Universe host with two other popular US hosts

If chosen, she will replace the beloved Steve Harvey, whose deal ended after hosting the pageant since 2015

The news excited many South Africans online, and they are campaigning for the organisation to choose her

Bonang Matheba is in the running to host the Miss Universe pageant. Image: @bonang_ and @iamsteveharveytv

Source: Instagram

The anticipation is growing to see who will host the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023, in New Orleans, USA.

The show will be streamed on Roku after it ended its broadcasting deal with the FOX channel, which meant letting go of Steve Harvey too.

Bonang Matheba is vying for the coveted position alongside entertainment reporter Zuri Hall and TV personality Jeannie Mai.

Mzansi social media tweeted the pageant saying Bonang would be the best choice because of her impeccable track record nailing her hosting gigs.

See the Twitter posts below:

@beauchamp_lord said:

"Bonang deserves this."

@Pinky94928477 mentioned:

"Honestly, it's not just Bonangs presenting it's a package. It's her energy, her voice, her laugh, her vibe, her professionalism, her style last but not least her beauty. God is in control."

@Papirazzi_ wrote:

"I swear Bonang Matheba would shake the world with her hosting skills. Imagine those outfit changes that she will serve us."

@TsholoRamothibe asked:

"Where do we vote for Bonang?"

@zanele_matome stated:

"Let it be Bonang please, the girl has earned her stripes!"

@star_maluleke added:

"You better give it to Bonang if you want a world-class show."

@ZoPlaatjie

"Choosing Bonang would be the game changer they need, and it will serve them well. Winners choose winners!"

@LindacetL posted:

"This would only make sense to give it to Bonang, she always does a stellar job.!

Bonang Matheba claims pic seemingly showing rumoured pregnancy was taken from a bad angle: “I’m not pregnant”

In another story, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has cleared the pregnancy rumours. The star said having a baby will not be on her bucket list anytime soon.

The Being Bonang star is among the many celebrities who have had to pour cold water over pregnancy rumours after online gynaecologists spotted baby bumps. Khanyi Mbau recently addressed similar claims, telling peeps that her tummy was big due to bloating.

Source: Briefly News