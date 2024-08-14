The live broadcast of Miss South Africa drew an impressive 1.7 Million viewers, an increase from 2023

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela reported that the 2023 broadcast managed to pull 1,08 million people

South Africans argued that this was caused by the drama involving Chidimma Vanessa Adentshina

The ratings for Miss South Africa were not affected by the noise which erupted leading up to the final showdown. The beauty pageant managed to rope in millions of viewers, sparking a debate online.

Millions tune in for Miss SA

One can argue that this year's Miss South Africa was one of the most controversial; however, people are still tuned in to crown a new queen. Helmed by the seasoned broadcaster Bonang Matheba, 1.7 Million viewers tuned in to watch the show's finale.

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela took to X to share that in 2023, 1,08 million people watched the final episode.

"The live broadcast clocked an Average Minute Rating (AMR) peak of an impressive 1.7 million. This is an improvement on 2023’s ratings of a 1,08-million peak, Phil reported."

He also shared that fewer people were in attendance, saying the pageant had only 8.5% audience share.

"Basically, the show did very well and increased viewers. The audience share was lower than last year, but that just means more people across the channels were watching TV than last year at the same time — bigger pie, as it were."

Mzansi says it's thanks to Chidimma drama

Many people argued that this was caused by the drama involving Chidimma Vanessa Adentshina and her nationality.

@PovertykillerB said:

"I always knew that them not responding on the Chidimma issue they were playing a chess game. They knew it would benefit them."

@MongikaziJ added:

"Give @Bonang that bell's."

@Elite_Employee0 argud:

"It was a long weekend, and chidimma was booted out before the live show...So, in a nutshell, Bonang Matheba was the main reason we tuned in. Thank you."

@WolfLXXXVIII mentioned:

"The people commenting that they watched for Bonang are petty. It was a good production. It's not perfect, with many technical glitches, but that’s how live broadcast is. Nothing’s ever perfect, & chidimma being in all those visuals showed their show/schedule was clocked in."

Did Lerato Kganyago ignore Chidimma?

In a previous report from Briefly News, a video of Lerato Kganyago trended after she seemingly ignored Chidimma Adetshina at the Miss SA event.

Kganyago had defended the model after she was dragged online but quickly ate humble pie when Home Affairs aired her family's dirty laundry.

