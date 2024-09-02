Media personality Bonang Matheba recently reflected on the journey of her show B'Dazzled on S3 (previously known as SABC 3)

The star's show on S3 is coming to an end as the last episode will premiere on Monday, 2 September 2024

The wrap-up episode of B'Dazzled promised glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments

Bonang Matheba spoke out about the journey of her show 'B'Dazzled.' Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Media personality Bonang Matheba has many things to be grateful for, including the second season of her show B'Dazzled, broadcast on S3. She reflected on the journey of the reality TV show.

Bonang's show B'Dazzled second season comes to an end

South Africa's Queen B, Bonang Matheba, has frequently made headlines on social media after the announcement of her reality TV show B'Dazzled being broadcast on S3 ( previously known as SABC 3).

Recently, the reality TV star reflected on the journey of her show on S3 as the second season ended with a wrap-up episode that promised glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments.

Speaking to News24, Bonang Matheba said she was proud of her accomplishments with this six-episode run on S3.

She said:

"Like the content on B'dazzled by Bonang, I want to focus on creating various kinds of platforms for the inspirational, educational and fun content that my followers want to see, and that I believe in. I want to motivate people, and even help them to become better versions of themselves by sharing my industry and entrepreneurial experiences."

On the last episode, which will air on Monday, 2 September 2024, she promised her fans a full look at everything that took place at the Miss SA 2024 and all the planning behind the scenes.

She said:

"This final episode is a sneak peek into this year’s thrilling ride up to the crowning of Miss South Africa that everyone has been waiting for."

Bonang Matheba stuns with Miss SA gowns

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonang Matheba's outfits for her hosting gig at Miss South Africa.

The media personality wore gowns made by Nigerian designers, which left Mzansi gagging at the stunning dresses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News