South African media personality Refilwe Modiselle has shown love to #BBTitans for including a contestant with albinism on the show

The model said she is so grateful to the organisers for taking representation into consideration when they did the casting

The tweet the star shared went viral among netizens, who also praised the Big Brother franchise for being inclusive

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi netizens have shared their honest opinions about the merger between the Nigerian version of Big Brother and Mzansi's version.

Refilwe Modiselle has praised the Big Brother organisers for including a contestant living with albinism on #BBTitans. Image: @refilwemodiselle

Source: Instagram

The show began on 15 January, and it has elicited mixed reactions from peeps. Some people have praised the franchise for the unique idea of gathering Mzansi and Naija contestants in one room, while others said the show is a little bit of a snooze fest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Among those who gave the show a thumbs up is South Africa's media personality, Refilwe Modiselle, who lauded the show for its inclusion of an albino contestant. According to TshisaLIVE, the star, who also lives with albinism, said:

"Thank you @DStv, thank you #BBTitans for such a bold statement with the inclusion of someone like Ebubu. Representation is sooooo key ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Oh man I love this!!!!!! "

Mzansi reacts to Refilwe Modiselle lauding #BBTitans for albinism inclusion

Reacting to Refilwe's post, peeps also praised Big Brother organisers saying:

@VuyileBobotyana said:

"I'm with you on this but people must not make the mistake of thinking he was just added as a quoter. From what I've seen the boy is fun and full of life and deserves to be there. I hope you get me. "

@Sinethemba_S shared:

"Me too. I screamed when I saw Ebubu. I low-key love vanilla kings and queens since my varsity days... #BBTitans"

@Kasi_hun posted:

"I love this too and his personality is giving ❤"

@BelindaHustle replied:

"I was so happy to see him, like such a refreshing sight to see. I love him already ❤️"

@DimphoNawa commented:

"What a fire personality! Cannot wait to see what he has got to give!"

@HopeSekgala24 wrote:

"He has a great sense of humor ❤️"

@VanessaKay_M also said:

"Truly is, I hope to see more of his personality and hope he will change most perceptions about people living with albinism. #BBTitans"

@TshivhidzoBono added:

"That was a great inclusion. #BBTitans"

Big Brother Titans trends after Mzansi and Nigerian netizens tweeted their excitement about beginning of the show

In similar news, Briefly News reported that the Big Brother franchise was ready to broadcast the new Season which will be broadcasted and streamed on DStv and Showmax 24/7 for the next 72 days.

Housemates from South African and Nigeria will be competing for the $100 000 (R1,6mil) cash prize.

As the show was gearing for its premiere, Mzansi and Naija netizens took to their Twitter timelines to share their honest feelings about the merge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News