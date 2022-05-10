Popular South African soapie Scandal! is trending on social as fans share their thought on a recent episode

Peeps are calling out Tintswalo for keeping quiet while Tebogo takes the fall for a deal that they were both in on

Many have called upon Tebogo to also expose Tintswalo so that they both lose their jobs instead of taking the fall alone

The latest drama in the popular Mzansi telenovela Scandal! has left fans on the edges of their seats. The latest episodes have seen Mzansi fuming over Tintswalo's actions.

Fans of the popular telenovela 'Scandal!' have slammed Tintswalo for letting Tebogo go under the bus alone. Image: @etvScandal

Source: Twitter

The recent episodes saw Tebogo going under the bus for a deal she and Tintswalo were in on. Instead of Tinstswalo helping her, she let her get fired alone.

Social media has been full of reactions as peeps react to the drama and the betrayal in the show.

@thatom_thatom wrote:

"Tebogo got fired kanjalo nje, shame."

@etvScandal added:

"Is Tintswalo really going to let Tebogo take the fall for her!?. So much for honesty is the best policy."

@Maphuti06673784 replied:

"Tebogo must tell Stokkies who came with that evil idea of keeping the ticket."

@dima_onzima noted:

"Ewu, Tebogo. Tins is a devil, why didn't she take it back herself?"

@sasha_flystud also commented:

"Tebogo must tell Venon. The way she is going about it, she will be living her life the “I BLEW IT” way, forget the baby and pampers."

@Thobeka2187 also wrote:

"Actually Stokkies the one is dangerous is Tintswalo not Tebogo bcz she is the one who said they must not give it back."

