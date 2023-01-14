Real Housewives of Gqeberha will premiere on 3 February 2023, but peeps are already not feeling it

1 Magic, the channel in charge of the broadcast, dropped the show's poster, leaving many people talking

Mzansi criticised everything from the outfits of the ladies to their facial expressions, claiming that their excitement has died

Real Housewives of Gqeberha hasn't premiered yet, but it has already gathered a mass of negative criticism.

'Real Housewives of Gqeberha' has failed to live up to Mzansi's expectations. Image: @buli.g and @una.faku

Source: Instagram

After 1 Magic shared the poster of the five ladies identified as Norma Nicol, Buli G. Ngomane, Liz Prins, Unathi Faku, and Ashleigh Mather, the excitement waned.

According to ZAlebs, some peeps are no longer looking forward to the show that will premiere on 3 February 2023.

Mzansi unimpressed with The Real Housewives of Gqeberha cast

Online peeps said that they are not sold on the show. On top of complaining about the cast being unknown, they said that something feels off about the poster.

@Kay_Tatyana said:

"The Real Housewives of Gqeberha cast photo is so mid."

@lerato_lalove shared:

"The cast doesn't look exciting, but this is Xhosa land, so it will be fiery."

@u_Nombulelo posted:

"Ayyyy I hope the show is better because I'm not really sold on some of them "

@Sis_chunli replied:

"Ok but what are they gonna do besides go to Kings Beach? #RHOGQ"

@Sbu_Rocks commented:

"I know some real housewives in my city and hayi shame that cast is not it. Also, the real housewives aren’t going to come out, them gyals don’t want any attention you get me, it’s a hawks ting. #RHOGQ"

@michaelmatebe_

"I didn't see any problems with the dresses till people started saying they look like Joyous Celebration. #RHOGQ"‘

