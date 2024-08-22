Things aren't looking good for the popular media personality and reality TV star Bonang Matheba

This was after reports that her show B'Dazzled on SABC 3 (now S3) received extremely low ratings

Many netizens were stunned that their favourite star's show was not getting as high ratings as they expected

Bonang Matheba’s show reportedly not doing well. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The media personality Bonang Matheba's reality TV show, B'Dazzled, seems to be in trouble as things aren't looking great.

Bonang's reality TV show receives low ratings

The South African reality TV star Bonang Matheba caused a buzz on social media as her show B'Dazzled is under fire.

The star's highly-anticipated reality show is in trouble as it received extremely low ratings. The media mogul posted a teaser of what fans can expect in the latest episode on 19 August 2024 as she gives them a glimpse of her childhood, which garnered 331 238 viewers, way more than her debut.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@TVwithThinus posted about Matheba's ratings being low on his Twitter (X) page:

"𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀. I'm still being asked about the viewership of Bonang Matheba's B'Dazzled reality show on @SABC3. It's very, very low. Generations repeats in the morning on SABC3 have done better. Monday's 4th ep logged just 331 238 viewers (up from its disastrous 92 833 debut)."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the show's ratings

Netizens reacted to the ratings of Matheba's show. See some of the comments below:

@ThabisoBM wrote:

"I don’t watch it live coz of the endless SABC ads. I always watch it on SABC+ later in the evening. The streaming sites & YouTube premium have made viewers more sensitive to ads. I avoid them at all costs. Without the streaming numbers, the ratings aren’t a fair reflection."

@tholo_motaung said:

"It’s hard to believe this, Bonang has a great following and the kind of engagement that happens on X on Monday and Tuesday’s about the show is quite impressive."

@leratojoymof responded:

"I don’t know but I don’t enjoy the show."

@philani_donald commented:

"I believe people watch the app more than they do the actual television."

@TaureanGoddess_ mentioned:

"Problem is that it's on SABC."

@ThabisoBM replied:

"Also, it would be great to see the impact she has had on the SABC+ downloads and sign ups. I have a feeling there is a huge success story there."

Bonang Matheba stuns with Miss SA gowns

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonang Matheba's outfits for her hosting gig at Miss South Africa.

The media personality wore gowns made by Nigerian designers, which left Mzansi gagging at the stunning dresses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News