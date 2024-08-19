Bonang Matheba Embraces Her Roots in ‘B’dazzled’ Episode 4 Promo, SA Reacts: “Skipping Gym for This”
- Bonang Matheba recently shared a promo video of the latest episode of her hit show, B'dazzled
- The media mogul visited her great-grandparents' hometown and showed viewers how she and her family grew up
- Fans are raving over the show and can't wait to see what more the Queen B has in store for them
Bonang Matheba is rolling out a new episode of her hit show, B'dazzled, and promises viewers another unforgettable and glamorous show.
Bonang Matheba reveals B'dazzled teaser
Having recently kicked off her new series on a high note, Bonang Matheba is getting ready to deliver the fourth episode of B'dazzed.
Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the media mogul posted a teaser of what fans can expect in the latest episode on 19 August 2024 as she gives them a glimpse of her childhood.
In the video, Queen B is seen driving through Bapong in the North West province, visiting her great grandparents' hometown, where viewers also get to meet some of her extended family.
It later moves to an interview and closes off with Bonang speaking about an event she was planning, revealed to be with the Bonang Matheba Foundation Princess Project, created to help young ladies realise their dreams:
"It’s a garage sale with sparkle, and of course, it’s in partnership with some of the most glamorous brands. Queen B is putting smiles on faces and inspiring young girls with the confidence they need to thrive and achieve their dreams."
Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba's promo video
Fans are excited for the new episode and can't wait to tune in:
Mawethu_G was excited:
"Uncle Polly Boy! Surely, this will be my favourite episode. Can’t wait!"
ZAH__KITTY said:
"Definitely not missing it! My mom and I love you so much!"
T_Siko was shattered:
"I can't believe you came to Rustenburg, and I didn't get to see you."
l_keletso showed love to Bonang:
"One thing I admire about you is that you never forget where you come from.'
Bonang Matheba stuns with Miss SA gowns
