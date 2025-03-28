Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Nsuku spilled the tea on Mshini's feelings for fellow housemate and Season 5 runner-up Uyanda

During their Podcast and Chill interview, Uyanda responded to Nsuku's claim that he didn't approach Mshini out of fear

Netizens reacted with mixed reactions with some mocking Mshini's repeated rejections while others applauded Uyanda

Uyanda shared why he never made a move on Mshini. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo, mshinilekwadu



Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Nsuku caused a buzz when she revealed that fellow housemate Mshini had a crush on Uyanda and was only waiting on him to make a move. Uyanda finished as the second runner-up while Mshini was evicted a week before the finals.

Nsuku claims Mshini approached Uyanda

Bafethu! It seems we almost had another ship in addition to Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle’s inside the Big Brother Mzansi house. During an interview on Podcast and Chill, former contestant Nsuku revealed that Mshini had the hots for Uyanda. She speculated that Uyanda also had feelings for Mshini but never made a move because of gwababa.

“Mshini loved Uyanda and I feel like with Uyanda he was just going back and back and back because he was scared. I feel you were just scared mgani wami. I feel like you were not giving because you know its not an easy thing for a guy to be approached by a beautiful woman,” Nsuku explained.

Uyanda explains why he never proposed

In response, Uyanda explained that he didn’t propose to Mshini out of choice not fear.

“Not that it’s the truth but I’m going to explain. Yes, Mshini is a beautiful lady and everything but for me it was a choice not to go for Mshini,” he responded.

When pressed by Nsuku as well as the Podcast and Chill crew on why he decided not to propose to Mshini, Uyanda revealed that he was in a relationship before he entered the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Social media user @symply_kimm shared a clip of the interaction on X with the caption:

“So Mshini approached Uyanda? See sweet gist 😂😂😂😂He said he rejected because he had a babe outside.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Uyanda's explanation

In the comments, netizens remarked that they weren’t surprised that Mshini hit on Uyanda. Others applauded Uyanda for not giving in to the pressure and proposing to Mshini.

Here are some of the comments:

@ARealityBantis claimed:

“Every guy rejected her, that's why her fans are bitter.”

@Dimaliciouss suggested:

“When? Stop guys. Please leave Mshini alone.”

@Floryadese laughed:

“She really wanted a ship, but her attitude stinks. She needs deliverance because these constant rejections ahhh! 😆 🤣 😂 😹”

@WLee11654 said:

“You have risen from the death because of Mshini? Obsession at its best.”

@hanushkan responded:

“He said she did not approach him. Yhoo guys”

Nsuku claims Mshini had a huge crush on Uyanda. Image: mshinilekwadu, uyanda_hlangabezo



Beekay and Nate had partners outside

While Uyanda's commitment and loyalty is adimirable, having partners outside Big Brother Mzansi didn't prevent some of his Season 5 housemates from pursuing relationships inside the house.

Briefly News reports that Beekay and Nate became the talk of social media after fans discovered they had partners outside the house.

Nate was often seen smooching other housemates including Jojo.

