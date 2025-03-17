Mshini has opened up after being evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi season 5 house

The 23-year-old tutor from Soweto was evicted from the house alongside Siphesihle and Abobo on Sunday, 16 March 2025

In a video shared by Big Brother Mzansi, Mshini reacted after being evicted, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

Mshini has opened up about her future plans after being evicted from 'BB Mzansi'.

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition housemate Mshini has shared her first thoughts after being evicted from the show. Mshini joined Abobo and Siphesihle as the third and final housemate to be evicted from the house during the second last live eviction show on Sunday, 16 March.

Mshini shares her plans after Big Brother Mzansi eviction

Speaking after being evicted from Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, Mshini thanked everyone who voted to keep her inside the house until Day 63. In a video shared by Big Brother Mzansi on X, Mshini said:

“Hello, Mzansi. This is your girl, uMshini oyishintshayo. Thank you so much for voting for me. Eish. Hard luck for me I didn’t make it to the last week.”

Mshini, born Siphesihle Lekwadu, also disclosed what’s next for her after being evicted from Big Brother Mzansi. Without revealing much, the 23-year-old tutor from Soweto said the reality TV show is a stepping stone for her to achieve her goals.

“What’s next is I’m gonna make sure that I’m just chasing whatever I wanted. Hopefully, some people saw whatever that I have. Just wishing myself the best, and cheers to greener pastures. It’s just a stepping stone,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mshini's 1st thoughts after being evicted

In the comments, Mshini’s fans wished her well in her future endeavours, while other netizens celebrated her eviction. Here are some of the comments:

@MsCamiMthimkhu said:

“Love you Mshini forever and always. You will win and conquer the world. Will always support you. You literally stole my heart ...bitter sweet but we move onto the next sweetheart. You did your best and your best was good enough. 🤍 May your star rise.”

@Honey65551708 said:

“I wish you every good thing, Mshini we mali, Mshini oyshintshayo. This is definitely just the beginning! You can be proud of yourself: you brought umlilo, talent and a vibrant personality that kept us engaged from day 1. Reality TV gold. You're a star!”

@ndlovuu_mbali replied:

“Just shut up. If Biggie muted your mic, you would have been in the top 5. You talk too much, and you don’t make sense when you talk.”

Mshini's time inside the Big Brother Mzansi house revisited

During her stay in the Big Brother Mzansi house, Mshini won the Head of House games on Day 43. She also won the Chillers Punch Task on Day 58 with Sweet Guluva.

Mshini opened up about her future following her eviction from 'Big Brother Mzansi'.

Source: Instagram

Mshini also set tongues wagging on social media after revealing that she revealed to the housemates that she failed her learner's test and had to pay R1.8K to get it illegally.

In a light conversation with the other housemates, Mshini made this revelation while the other housemates tried to divert the topic away from this.

