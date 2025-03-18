Siphesihle Mabaso shared a video with her fans following her eviction from Big Brother Mzansi just a week before the finale

In the video, Siphesihle thanked her fans and expressed mixed emotions about her eviction on Sunday 16 March

The Financial Advisor from Mpumalanga Province previously shared her plans after her eviction

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Siphesihle Mabaso shared a video with her fans. Image: siphesihlemabaso

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Siphesihle Mabasa has recorded a message for her fans following her eviction from the competition. Siphesihle was one of three housemates who got the chop on Sunday, 16 March.

What Siphesihle Mabaso said to her fans after being evicted

Speaking after being evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition house, Siphesihle Mabaso reacted to her eviction. In a video shared by journalist Sibongumenzi Sibiya on X, Siphesihle described her eviction as bittersweet.

“Guys I was so close yet so far because man how it feels to leave this week and not make it to the final week? It’s bittersweet. It’s bitter because I was so close yet so far. But it’s sweet because I didn’t think I’d make it to week nine,” she explained.

The Financial Advisor from Secunda also expressed gratitude to her fans for keeping her in the Big Brother house until week nine.

“I honestly felt like I would not last that long. I’m very humbled and shocked and grateful that I made it even up to week nine. To everyone who was voting, campaigning. To everyone who showed me that love and support. You did that and its not me. I’m so appreciative of the lengths that everyone went,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Siphesihle's message

Siphesihle's fans showed her love in the comments section. Here are some of the reactions:

@MlonyeniLu54926 said:

"Good luck for the future,you really gave it your all and I know we still gonna see more of you on TV. May God bless your journey and may you flourish."

@thee_samstar hailed:

"We love you so so much ❤️❤️❤️ we as CeeFires know that you are going so far in this industry and we just can’t wait 🔥 🔥"

@chesnkomo25 replied:

"One door closed but many are opened because you are an all-rounder dear ❤️"

@paperchaser_67 appealed:

"South Africa please support this lady and her future endeavors. Beautiful soul, talented, well spoken, never say die attitude. Please give Siphesihle all the love in the world, very deserving."

@uNakhunjane said:

"We love you and we are so proud! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the world🔥🛫"

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Siphesihle Mabaso thanked her fans for voting for her. Image: siphesihlemabaso

Source: Instagram

Siphesihle shares her plans after being evicted

Meanwhile, Siphesihle previously shared her plans to venture into the entertainment industry.

"Look out for music, gigs, presenting and MCing. Listen, the sky is the limit," she said enthusiastically. "I am coming for everything," she said.

She also thanked her fans for voting for her week in and week out.

Beekay celebrates Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 finalists

In more Big Brother Mzansi-related news, Briefly News reported that former housemate Beekay reacted hilariously to the evictions on Sunday 16 March.

Beekay celebrated Nate and Sweet Guluva as they were placed in the finals of the reality TV competition

