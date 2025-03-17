South African housemate Mshini recently got evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house

The reality TV star was evicted alongside Siphesihle and Abobo on Sunday, 16 March 2025

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mshini getting evicted

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mshini recently got evicted from the game show on Sunday, 16 March 2025 alongside fellow ex-housemates Siphesihle and Abobo.

Many netizens on social media were in awe after discovering that their favourite girl, Mshini, had also been evicted. The news about Mshini's eviction was posted on social media by herself as he reacted to her being booted out of the gameshow.

She wrote:

"What a journey it has been. From the very first day, she gave her heart, her energy, and her undeniable presence. She played her game, stood tall through every challenge, and left a mark that will never be forgotten. To the Falcons, the lovers, and every single supporter who stood by her, voted tirelessly, and believed in her…thank you.

"Your love, your dedication, and your unwavering support carried her through every moment. The love, the support, and the belief in her don’t stop here. We continue to celebrate her, uplift her, and walk this journey with her beyond the house. Because Mshini’s story is still being written, and we’re right here with her, every step of the way. Thank you."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mshini's eviction

Shortly after the reality TV star reacted to her eviction, many of her fans and followers also flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Vusibrian5 said:

"Let’s give mshini that 2 million guys please."

@kou_toe wrote:

"Why can't her admin create a gofund please.This bae needs to be spoiled because Falcons failed her neh."

@Celynovek responded:

"Mshini would have been a force but the hate she created for Ashley and even said she will continue that outside in her DS. Initially, I loved their friendship and was expecting them to settle after they fell off, but they continued, even her fans contributed to her downfall."

@totab2021 replied:

"All the best, girl, you gave a show. Big kudos to this handler as well. You were professional through it all. #MshiniLekwadu #BBMzansi."

@moipone101 commented:

"Just tell Mshini we love her."

Mshini reveals she bought her learner's license

Meanwhile, on the latest broadcast of Big Brother Mzansi, Mshini revealed to the housemates that she failed her learner's test and had to pay R1.8K to get it illegally.

In a light conversation with the other housemates, Mshini made this revelation while the other housemates tried to divert the topic away from this. The X user @Ooperate slammed Mshini and spoke about this, saying the other ladies tried to cover for her:

"Mshini, with her big mouth, said on live TV that she bought learner's license for R1.8k after failing the test. Nsuku tried to help her spin it, but she didn’t clock and kept going. The camera had to move away. This is what talking too much gets you."

