A South Africa stunner flaunted how she treats herself when she's home alone, and netizens were amazed

The TikTok video went viral online, and social media users reacted as they headed to the comments section to share their opinions

Briefly News takes a look at why self-care is important for your mental health and more

A hun took to social media to showcase how she treats herself when she has the house to herself, leaving many in awe of her self-care routine.

A South African lady unveiled how she treats herself when home alone in a video. Image: @maryheranawa.y

Woman shows off how she spoils herself when home alone

The babe who goes by the handle @maryheranawa.y's video went viral online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

In the clip, the hun showcased how she indulged in luxury as she enjoys her personal time. @maryheranawa.y went on to unveil how she cooked her cravings, such as chips, she also went on to make eggs, sausage, salad and meat as she unwinds when no one is around.

The stunner proved that pampering isn’t just for special occasions. While taking to her TikTok caption, @maryheranawa.y said the following:

"I 'd it everyone or just me?"

@maryheranawa.y's post sparked a discussion on the importance of self-care, with many agreeing that taking time to treat oneself is essential for mental and emotional well-being.

Take a look at the video below:

SA chimes in on the woman's self-care video

Mzansi peeps couldn't get enough of the lady's self-love routine as they flooded the comments with admiration. Many praised her for prioritising herself and creating a peaceful environment. Others were inspired to embrace similar habits, realising the importance of unwinding after a long day.

Clensy Ndinda said:

"If I do this I'll have to remain some for my mom to make peace."

Tuli shared:

"Funny how chips are always part of it. It's literally a 'home alone' staple."

Wangari expressed:

"The background sound is very disturbing."

Theberean wrote:

"You people keep leaving out the eggs and mayo."

Nyambu commented:

"And the food is always so good."

Why self-care is important for your mental health

Self-care practices have been clinically shown to decrease or eliminate anxiety and depression, lower stress, enhance focus, lessen annoyance and rage, boost happiness, boost vitality, and more.

According to the Southern New Hampshire University website on health, self-care has also been clinically demonstrated to lower the risk of cancer, heart disease, and stroke from the standpoint of physical health. On a spiritual level, it might assist us in discovering our purpose in life and staying in touch with our higher power.

The site further stated that self-care has many crucial benefits for the overall well-being, offering numerous benefits such as improved physical health, enhanced mental and emotional well-being, increased productivity and focus, better relationships, increased self-esteem and self-worth, and prevention of burnout. Regular exercise, sleep, and nutritious meals can boost energy levels and strengthen the immune system.

Prioritising self-care can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms, while also providing an opportunity to relax and recharge. It also helps prevent burnout, which is a state of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. Therefore, self-care is essential for overall well-being.

