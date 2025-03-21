Blessing Ngwenya is a 31-year-old mother and wife who became a semi-finalist in the Mrs South Africa competition

Mrs South Africa is a female empowerment programme for women between the ages of 25 and 55

The semi-finalist shared with Briefly News her journey to the finish line and what she plans to do with the crown should she win

Blessing Ngwenya shared her life-changing intentions with Mrs South Africa. Images: Supplied

There are many ways for one to represent their country on a national and international scale, whether through entertainment, sports, or pageants like Mrs South Africa.

One woman who embraced this opportunity is Blessing Ngwenya, who shared with Briefly News her journey to the competition's semi-finals and what she would do should she take home the prestigious crown.

Getting to know Blessing Ngwenya

A wife, mother, and only sister out of four siblings, 31-year-old Blessing was raised in a prayerful home in Klerksdorp, North West.

"I grew up going to church, and I never stopped believing in prayer. I am not born from a rich family, but my family is rich with love."

Described by others as passionate, driven, empathetic and a woman of God, the background actor and student decided to enter Mrs South Africa to make a difference for a few reasons:

To inspire women to embrace their unique strengths.

Challenge societal norms.

Help women rediscover their confidence.

Help women confront their scars and emerge stronger.

After Briefly News pointed out to the contestant that some people view pageants in a negative light and asked how she thought Mrs South Africa played a positive role in society, Blessing shared that the initiative celebrates women's empowerment, leadership and community service.

"It provides a platform for women to inspire, support, and uplift one another."

Blessing Ngwenya is the founder of Find Your Godly Spouse, a movement aimed at empowering Christians who have lost hope in marriage. Image: Supplied

Journey to Mrs South Africa's semi-finals

Entering a pageant while being a dedicated mother can take a toll on many. However, Blessing, who is one of 90 semi-finalists, made things work as she balanced her home life responsibilities while preparing for Mrs South Africa.

Emphasising that time management is key, she shared with Briefly News that she created a schedule for her family and her pageant duties.

"My husband has been very supportive, recognising the challenges in our schedule. He has offered to help with childcare, sometimes babysitting and taking care of other tasks.

"To maintain my well-being, I make sure to take time off to rest and focus on myself."

Focus on herself she did, as she stated she had an incredible journey of self-discovery, growth, and perseverance while heading to Mrs South Africa's semi-finals, with the showcase occurring on 4 July in Gauteng.

Another aspect Blessing could embrace was coming out of her comfort zone, as she initially struggled with public speaking.

The self-described introvert, who also shares her life on her Instagram account, told the publication:

"Through this competition, I have learned valuable skills in communication and putting myself out there. As the leader of a women's movement, I primarily engage with members through a WhatsApp group.

"This experience has pushed me outside of my comfort zone, teaching me to communicate effectively with various audiences, including sponsors, media, and fellow contestants."

Empowering the community

Blessing is big on women's empowerment and plans to create opportunities for women to thrive.

As a firm believer in women having access to education and mentorship programmes, the semi-finalist also wants to provide sewing classes, sharing that it has the potential to transform lives.

"By teaching women how to sew, we equip them with a valuable skill, enabling them to generate income, create employment opportunities, and combat poverty. With the increasing demand for sewing services, imagine attending a sewing school, similar to those in the past."

Blessing Ngwenya believes that leadership is about inspiring, motivating, and serving others. Image: Supplied

Future sparkling like the crown

Coming in with a positive mindset, Blessing shared that should she walk home with the crown, she would launch a nationwide programme pairing successful women with females from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Referring to the sewing programmes she would like to see come to fruition, Blessing noted that the knowledge and skills to succeed in the fashion industry empower women to break the poverty cycle.

"This programme has the potential to make a meaningful impact, and I am committed to making it a reality."

Regarding where she sees herself in the next five years and how her experience will shape that journey, Blessing told Briefly News that she envisioned herself as a renowned leader, continuing to inspire and empower women globally.

The hopeful contestant concluded:

"This experience will have honed my skills, expanded my network, and deepened my understanding of the complexities women face."

Who is the current Mrs South Africa titleholder?

Erin-Jane Miller, a 42-year-old Johannesburg CEO and executive producer at Recode Media, serves as 2025's Mrs South Africa.

Married for 17 years and a mother of two children, the reigning queen enjoys working out and spending time with her boys.

Mrs South Africa 2025 Erin-Jane Miller states that she decided to elevate and become the most powerful version of herself. Image: @mrs_south_africa

According to its website, the Mrs South Africa pageant is a female empowerment programme for married women between the ages of 25 and 55, empowering them in their personal and professional lives.

