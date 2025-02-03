Global site navigation

“Confidence on Another Level”: SA Swoons As Plus-Size Women Take On Pageantry in Viral Video
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A group of women went viral on social media over their impressive display of confidence as they refind beauty standards
  • The TikTok video sparked a massive conversation on the internet and the clip had over 1.1 million views
  • People reacted to the footage as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

South Africans were buzzing over a wholesome video that went viral on social media, showcasing a plus-size women's pageant that left many in awe.

Plus-sized women left many people in South Africa gushing over their confidence.
A group of plus-sized women amazed South Africans with their impressive walk on the runway. Image: @womeninconfidencesa18
Source: TikTok

SA swoons at plus-size women's pageantry

The footage captures confident women strutting the runway elegantly and gracefully, proving that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

Social media user @womeninconfidencesa18 shared the clip on TikTok, which caught the attention of many, gathering over 1.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

In the clip, each woman took a turn to walk down the runway in their different swimwear as they oozed class and refined beauty in today's society, leaving the online community amazed by their confidence.

Take a look at the heartwarming video of the ladies walking down the runway below:

SA reacts to the plus-sized women

People in Mzansi loved the TikTok video as many headed to the comments section to gush over the ladies while expressing their thoughts saying:

Glove 962 said:

"Beautiful and they are very clean."

Ms Riri added:

"The confidence is key love it ladies."

Winniejoy wrote:

"That time, it's hard for me to find size ye swim wear and am also plus size hu is interested in doing the plus size model Mara size dololo."

Debra raved over the ladies, adding:

"Women of strength."

Ice commented:

"I am so proud of you ladies much respect."

Mamahopelefait shared:

"Wow I love this i wish I was there, thank you ladies you make and proud."

Favour is my name replied:

"Confidence on another level."
Models showcase stylish runway clothing

