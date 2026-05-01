Mochachos has thrown down the gauntlet with a fiery new hot wings challenge at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal. A TikTok video by @mathobas.ngcobo broke the news to South Africans on 28 April 2026. The challenge dares customers to finish 10 scorching wings in 10 minutes or pay R175.

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A picture an ordering counter of a Mochachos outlet. Image: Mochachos

Source: UGC

The penalty might sting your wallet a little less than at RocoMamas, which charges R200 for a failed attempt. But Mzansi is not entirely sold on the concept. Many South Africans flooded the comments to say the idea felt a little too familiar.

Copy or competition?

The Gateway branch of Mochachos dropped the Doomsday Dynamite Wings challenge on 28 April 2026. This is a moment that feels like the height of hot wing fever in South Africa. Along with the wings, challengers must also get through fire fries and a drink within the time limit.

Some people were genuinely excited to see another restaurant enter the hot wing space. Others were less enthusiastic and accused Mochachos of borrowing too heavily from RocoMamas’ well-known format. The debate quickly took over the comments section and spread across social media.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the announcement

@Thabi Rasephei commented:

“This is 98% plagiarism. 😭 The only difference here is the price and the drink.”

@D said:

“Mochachos is already so spicy, no one is going to win this. 😭👍🏽”

@kay112530 noted:

“Free lunch at RocoMamas, free dinner at Mochachos. 🤞🏽”

@Sihle1768 commented:

“I am coming wearing my RocoMamas cap. 💪🏾🔥”

Source: Briefly News