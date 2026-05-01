The walls will close in on Alfred Magongwa after one of his new teachers, Mr Xulu, was arrested this week

Skeem Saam teased a video of Alfred visiting Mr Xulu in jail after his identity was revealed

Fans of the educational soapie predict that Alfred might lose his job at Turf High and want Evelyn to step in

'Skeem Saam' May teasers reveal that Alfred will confess his wrongdoings. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Actor Putla Sehlapelo's popular role Principal Alfred Magongwa will publicly confess his criminal activities after Mr Xulu's arrest on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

Magongwa previously trended on social media when he began a romantic relationship with one of his teachers, Sthoko (played by Inno Sadiki).

The TVSA May 2026 teasers reveal that Principal Alfred Magongwa will come clean about receiving money for job positions at Turfloop High School.

The Friday, 1 May 2026, teaser reads: "Alfred is trapped when his past actions come back to haunt him."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the video shared on Skeem Saam's X account, Alfred will visit Meneer Xulu/Shongwe (played by Malibongwe Ndwaba) after his arrest, who questions him about paying money to secure a job at Tufloop High School.

The May 2026 teaser also indicated that Desando might visit Turfloop High School after Mr Xulu is arrested for faking his identity as a qualified teacher.

Wednesday, 6 May 2026, teaser says: "The walls begin to close in on Alfred when an unexpected visitor walks through his door."

The teasers also indicate that things will get worse for Alfred on Thursday, 7 May 2026. This comes after his enemy and co-worker, Vice Principal Evelyn, teams up with a journalist to expose him.

The Wednesday, 13 May 2026 teaser reveals that. Alfred’s public confession will send shockwaves through Turf High.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, that Alfred received money from Mr Xulu for the teaching position.

Skeem Saam fans comment on Alfred's storyline

@L3rato_Mofokeng said:

"Sthoko’s boyfriend likes the easy way out; now he is about to kiss his job goodbye, all because he didn’t want to rehire Jacobeth or take Evelyn’s input. When you spite someone, the results come and bite you instead."

@tebogstaT reacted:

"That's why he says he doesn’t want the department to ask questions."

@pearlmanyonga wrote:

"They had 3 candidates, and he mentioned something about the woman candidate being too ambitious. He forwarded Zulu's name and shortly called him after submitting the names."

@Nompumelel42599 replied:

"He definitely did, that's why he is always on his side, remember he even gave him a return warning, jikijiki (all of a sudden) masebeboyi 2 (when it's the 2 of them) he's saying that return warning is null and void. Magongwa will always be a crook shame."

@B00HUUU commented:

"Definitely, I was asking myself why he keeps vouching for Shongwe until I realised what a crook he is."

@T_Monakedi replied:

"This is why I am shocked at people who don’t want Evelyn to overthrow this man. He is horrible."

@Ke_NnaTumi said:

"Imagine Desando learning that Xulu is using a fake identity, Alfred will kiss his job."

@EnhleNzuza responded:

"It’s time for Evelyn to shine."

@BonnieP_Letso reacted:

"I blame Celia for introducing Alfred to this criminal life. She left, now he can't get out. Mr Koto will also be arrested for selling him the principal position."

@DakaloNdou said:

"Principal Makgongwa's shenanigans are coming to an end. It seems Nkosi is no more. We can't wait for 7h30 pm."

@FCB_031 wrote:

"Alfred has always been sketchy. I still want justice for Alfios!"

@Meedy_Shandu responded:

"Alfred is addicted to trouble. He doesn’t like peace."

'Skeem Saam's Alfred confesses his sins after Shongwe's arrest as Mr Xulu. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam fans can't get enough of Nhlanhla Kunene's character Amandla

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam viewers can't get enough of Amandla, played by fan-favourite actor Nhlanhla Kunene.

Kunene's character joined the Turfloop community in search of Mr Xulu Pavaroti, played by Malibongwe Ndwaba.

Fans of the show took to social media this week to praise the former Adulting and Justice Served actor.

Source: Briefly News