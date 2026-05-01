Johann Rupert’s Luxembourg-based investment fund, Reinet, has reached a net asset value of R127.8 billion. Daily Investor reported on 29 April 2026 that the figure reflects a R251.75 million jump since December 2025. The fund manages billions on behalf of the Rupert family empire.

Johann Rupert remains chairman of Reinet, Richemont, and Remgro. Image: AFRICA IS HOME

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From tobacco roots to billions

Reinet reported that its 171.3 million shares translate to roughly R746.67 per share. Every single one of those shares is owned by Reinet itself, with management shares held separately. The company sits quietly in the background of the Rupert empire, often outshone by Richemont and Remgro.

The Rupert family’s business roots go back to the 1940s, when Anton Rupert built a small tobacco company into an industrial giant. Johann joined the business in the 1980s and expanded it aggressively across international markets. Over time, the group stretched into luxury goods, financial services, and investment vehicles across multiple continents.

Reinet was created in 2008, born from the non-luxury assets that were spun off from Richemont. For years, its biggest holding was a stake in British American Tobacco, a connection that tied back to the Rupert family’s tobacco origins. That relationship came to an end between late 2024 and early 2025, when Reinet quietly sold out of the tobacco giant entirely.

The fund also parted ways with UK-based Pension Insurance Corporation Group after a decade-long partnership. That stake, once worth around R77.62 billion, made up more than half of Reinet’s total net asset value just a year ago. Both exits have dramatically reshaped what Reinet looks like today.

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Source: Briefly News