Ashleigh Johnson, a young woman from Cape Town, shared a clip of how she intensely deep-cleaned someone's house

Briefly News contacted the RentaKleen business owner, who shared how she got into the cleaning industry and her goals for her company

Several people on the internet who watched Ashleigh's video applauded her dedication and determination

A young woman showed how she deep-cleaned her client's home. Images: Supplied

Some individuals don't necessarily associate the youth with cleaning, as they assume they lack interest or skill. However, a young woman from the Mother City challenged the stereotypes and impressed online viewers when she showed her dedication to cleaning a home.

Cleanliness is the way

Ashleigh Johnson took to her TikTok account to share a video where she travelled to a client's home to clean every nook and cranny.

From the lounge to the kitchen, the young woman made sure to have the home spotless. Images: Supplied

Armed with detergents and cleaning supplies, the owner of the business RentaKleen explained to Briefly News that she got into the groove by sorting herself with a good playlist before she started cleaning.

She admitted to the publication with a laugh:

"I didn't get to film the bedrooms because I ran out of space on my phone. The client was so happy. She was basking in the cleanliness."

Take a look at the before-and-after shots in the TikTok video below:

Entering the cleaning industry

Ashleigh shared with Briefly News that she started her cleaning business because she and her wife are "seriously into cleaning."

"We love the way a space feels after it's been deep-cleaned. You feel lighter like a weight is off your shoulders. I feel everyone should experience that feeling."

Regarding future goals for RentaKleen, the businesswoman stated that she plans to have an all-female company and add more services such as mowing.

"I want it to be females because we are so overlooked, especially people of colour. I want to uplift females because it's their time to shine.

"I also hope to expand in future as people from all over have been requesting my services. I believe my wife and I will make this a huge success with help from God. It's because of Him that any of this can even take place."

Mzansi loves the deep-clean

Ashleigh's work intrigued several local members of the online community, who headed to the post's comment section with queries and applause.

After watching the young entrepreneur's TikTok video, an inspired @_devine_feminine_ wrote:

"This is my sign to start my cleaning business."

A proud @yaya944226 added in the comments:

"You go, girl. May your business grow from strength to strength."

@jscott17 said to Ashleigh:

"You deserve a Sunday plate for that top job."

@zee47046 shared with app users:

"This is my dream job because I love cleaning and get frustrated when cleaners don't do a proper job how I would. I definitely only want to clean aesthetically pleasing and already clean homes."

@nicolaannettepete, who felt Ashleigh had done a good job, stated:

"Lots of people need honest, reliable people to clean their homes."

A hopeful @giwm23 noted in the comment section:

"Wow, I wish you were close to me. You are doing a great job."

