Easy DIY Hack: Mbali Nhlapho Shows Cleaning Method for Suede Couches

Famed housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho was back with cleaning methods that are effective and easy on the pocket

Mbali showed people on TikTok how she cleaned a suede couch using the towel-covered lid of a pot

Social media users were thankful for the easy DIY cleaning method and asked additional questions in the comments

Mbali Nhlapho showed a DIY trick for cleaning suede couches. Images: @mbalinhlaphoo

Source: Instagram

The famous housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho was back at it with another budget-friendly cleaning hack that people would love. She showed online viewers how to refresh a couch that needed more TLC than others.

Mbali Nhlapho's couch-cleaning hack

The ever-popular Mbali Nhlapho is not only known for her unforgettable catchphrase but also for her cleaning methods.

Mbali Nhlapho continues to bless South Africans with easy cleaning hacks. Image: @mbalinhlaphoo

Source: Instagram

In a recent post, the housekeeper showcased how to clean suede and velvet couches, noting that people should call a cleaning company every six months to have their furniture deep-cleaned.

She dipped a towel-covered pot's lid into a mixture of boiling water, half a cup of rubbing alcohol (hand sanitiser), half a squeezed lemon, five drops of essential oils, and a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid to clean the couch.

"After this, open your windows and doors for it to air-dry."

Take a look at the cleaning method in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to cleaning method

A few people on the internet expressed their thoughts about the cleaning hack and filled the comment section with questions for Mbali to answer.

An appreciative @ndayelekwa002 said:

"God bless you, Mom. You're teaching us a lot."

@zakithi2005, who tried the method, confessed in the comments:

"It failed me. I'm going to call a cleaning company."

@rosemahlako wanted to know:

"Can I use the same method to clean a bed?"

Mbali responded to the TikTokker:

"Yes, sure you can."

@nthabiseng.happin2 asked the housekeeper:

"Sis Mbali, if I don't have essential oils, what should I use?"

The cleaning content creator replied:

"It's fine. Don't add it."

@seno5950 suggested to Mbali:

"Why don't you start your own business of housekeepers, then we will request them? You will be responsible for training them and all the refresher courses."

3 Other stories about Mbali Nhlapho

Briefly News reported about the housekeeper sharing an impressive and effective way to grow hair using natural ingredients.

reported about the housekeeper sharing an impressive and effective way to grow hair using natural ingredients. South African internet users were thankful after Mbali advised them how to eliminate rats in the ceiling.

An oldie but a goodie: Last year, Mbali plugged people with two products she guaranteed would keep flies away during the summer.

Source: Briefly News