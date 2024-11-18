A famous housekeeper on TikTok shared her impressive yet effective way to grow hair using natural ingredients

In the clip, she unveils the products and explains how to apply them to the hair, and it gained massive traction

People in South Africa were amazed as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Mzansi's favourite housekeeper came through with a way to grow hair and people went wild over her plug.

A housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho, unveiled hair growth tips using natural ingredients. Image: @mbalinhlapho7

Source: TikTok

Housekeeper Mbail Nhlapho shares hair growth tips

Many people look forward to hair growth hacks, and Mbali Nhlapho came through for peeps after sharing her impressive tips.

While taking to her TikTok account, she shared a video under the handle @mbalinhlapho7, where she can be seen standing outside with loads of noise in the background.

The housekeeper went on to reveal her secret ingredients for growing hair by simply using onions. She explained that one needs to cut the onion and boil it. She also added that people should add a tablespoon of castor oil. After doing so, apply it daily by placing it into a bottle that can be sprayed on the hair. She claimed it would help hair grow "quicker" and "faster."

The video grabbed many's attention and generated over 1.5 million views within a few days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the housekeeper's hair growth plug

People online were impressed by Mbail Nhlapho's hook-up as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts:

Lebogang Magopa gushed over the housekeeper's method, saying:

"Hey, they are doing wonders, so in love with my hair."

Carolsampson13 said:

"I'm currently using it, and it does work."

Elisabethrose525 added:

"Yes it smells but wash it thoroughly it helps for dandruff, I crate mine and mix it with my choice of oils."

User shared:

"Yes, it works on bald spots too."

Surprise Karabo nke wrote:

"Mbali, you're the best."

User commented:

"I love this soul."

Woman plugs Mzansi with natural hair growth product

Briefly News previously reported that one Mzansi babe dished out an impressive plug, and South Africans went wild over the hun's hook-up.

The hun, who goes by the handle @naturally_thembz, flexed her healthy, stunning hair for the world to see. The babe shared her secret to growing her natural hair, which she has used for over two years. She also claimed it helps with alopecia and can be used on dreadlocks.

Source: Briefly News