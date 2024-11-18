“Doing Wonders”: Mzansi Housekeeper Shares Hair Growth Tips in Video, SA Loves It
- A famous housekeeper on TikTok shared her impressive yet effective way to grow hair using natural ingredients
- In the clip, she unveils the products and explains how to apply them to the hair, and it gained massive traction
- People in South Africa were amazed as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Mzansi's favourite housekeeper came through with a way to grow hair and people went wild over her plug.
Housekeeper Mbail Nhlapho shares hair growth tips
Many people look forward to hair growth hacks, and Mbali Nhlapho came through for peeps after sharing her impressive tips.
While taking to her TikTok account, she shared a video under the handle @mbalinhlapho7, where she can be seen standing outside with loads of noise in the background.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
The housekeeper went on to reveal her secret ingredients for growing hair by simply using onions. She explained that one needs to cut the onion and boil it. She also added that people should add a tablespoon of castor oil. After doing so, apply it daily by placing it into a bottle that can be sprayed on the hair. She claimed it would help hair grow "quicker" and "faster."
The video grabbed many's attention and generated over 1.5 million views within a few days of its publication.
Watch the video below:
SA loves the housekeeper's hair growth plug
People online were impressed by Mbail Nhlapho's hook-up as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts:
Lebogang Magopa gushed over the housekeeper's method, saying:
"Hey, they are doing wonders, so in love with my hair."
Carolsampson13 said:
"I'm currently using it, and it does work."
Elisabethrose525 added:
"Yes it smells but wash it thoroughly it helps for dandruff, I crate mine and mix it with my choice of oils."
User shared:
"Yes, it works on bald spots too."
Surprise Karabo nke wrote:
"Mbali, you're the best."
User commented:
"I love this soul."
Woman plugs Mzansi with natural hair growth product
Briefly News previously reported that one Mzansi babe dished out an impressive plug, and South Africans went wild over the hun's hook-up.
The hun, who goes by the handle @naturally_thembz, flexed her healthy, stunning hair for the world to see. The babe shared her secret to growing her natural hair, which she has used for over two years. She also claimed it helps with alopecia and can be used on dreadlocks.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za