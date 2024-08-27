A lady took to social media to showcase her hair growth mixture, and people were impressed with the end results

The video unveiled how she mixes them while showing off the products, and it gained massive traction online

Netizens reacted to the mother's clip as they flooded the comments section, gushing over their hair

A woman dashed out an impressive hack for hair growth, and boy, the internet went wild.

A South African woman showed off her hair growth mixture in a TikTok video. Image: @oleratoandfamily/ TikTok and Instagram.

Mom shares hair growth mixture

This lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @oleratoandfamily, plugged South Africans on how they could grow, repair, and soften their natural hair.

The woman showcased a bottle of MPL, which she mixed with oil and water. She then unveiled her healthy and stunning hair and that of her kids. @oleratoandfamily said they use the product "daily."

"Keeps our hair moisturised and easy to manage. Hair growth has been the cherry on top," she wrote in her TikTok caption.

The footage caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the clip below:

SA is in awe of the woman's natural hair

Mzansi netizens could not get over the lady and her kids' natural hair, so they rushed to the comments section to compliment them.

Yalankosiririmjuza said:

"It is working. My locs are Rich and healthy. You can add castor oil."

Tete expressed:

"Bathong, why are you kids so beautiful?"

Annie gushed:

"Such beautiful crowns I'm definitely trying this out."

kguthi4 simply said:

"Oooh, lovely hair."

User commented:

"So, it does work for growing hair."

Nelly wrote:

"Mpl products are the best…I’ve recently started using their rice hairspray, and the growth on my hair."

