Mzansi Woman's Viral Video Showcases 7 of Granny's 8 Kids, Leaving SA Peeps in Laughter
- A young lady unveiled seven of her granny's eight kids, and the footage amused netizens
- The clip captured the attention of social media users, gearing many views, likes and comments
- The hun's content entertained the online community as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter
A lady left many people in stitches after she showed off seven of her granny's eight children in a video making rounds online.
Woman shows off 7 of her granny's 8 kids
The footage shared by TikTok user @angiee.simon flaunted her uncles and aunties for the world to see.
@angiee.simon showed off seven of her gogo's kids, and each of them was dancing to the rhythm of the music. But it was the last born who captured the attention of netizens, leaving them amused as many pointed out that he was indeed the "troublesome," as he had a cast on his arm.
The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on the video platform.
Watch the clip below:
The lady's content entertains people
The young babe's video amused social media users. Many took to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.
Morongwa said:
"The last born is always troublesome."
Khomotso kgopa added:
"One and two is the same person most."
Pamella Zikhona wrote:
"They have such good genes. They all look young."
Juddy Mohale Ka Pilu gushed over the clip, saying:
"This is beautiful."
Chelle Marishane commented:
"Can I please see outfit ya 5th born ......It's eye-catching."
User:
"Lol, the last born."
