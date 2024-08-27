A young lady unveiled seven of her granny's eight kids, and the footage amused netizens

A lady left many people in stitches after she showed off seven of her granny's eight children in a video making rounds online.

A lady unveiled seven of granny's eight kids in a TikTok video. Image: @angiee.simon

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off 7 of her granny's 8 kids

The footage shared by TikTok user @angiee.simon flaunted her uncles and aunties for the world to see.

@angiee.simon showed off seven of her gogo's kids, and each of them was dancing to the rhythm of the music. But it was the last born who captured the attention of netizens, leaving them amused as many pointed out that he was indeed the "troublesome," as he had a cast on his arm.

The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the clip below:

The lady's content entertains people

The young babe's video amused social media users. Many took to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.

Morongwa said:

"The last born is always troublesome."

Khomotso kgopa added:

"One and two is the same person most."

Pamella Zikhona wrote:

"They have such good genes. They all look young."

Juddy Mohale Ka Pilu gushed over the clip, saying:

"This is beautiful."

Chelle Marishane commented:

"Can I please see outfit ya 5th born ......It's eye-catching."

User:

"Lol, the last born."

