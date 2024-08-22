Global site navigation

SA Dad Chuckles at His Daughter in Viral Video, Mzansi Peeps Amused
Family and Relationships

SA Dad Chuckles at His Daughter in Viral Video, Mzansi Peeps Amused

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A clip of a sweet moment between a father and daughter went viral on social media, leaving people in awe
  • The footage grabbed the attention of many, gearing over 3.5 million views along with thousands of likes and comments
  • The pair amused South Africans as they flocked to the comments section with laughter

CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!

A loving dad and his daughter warmed many people's hearts on the internet with their sweet interaction.

A TikTok video shows a father chuckling at his daughter, who was late for school.
A dad laughed at his daughter, who was late for school, in a TikTok video. Image: @apostleluckymagagula1
Source: TikTok

Dad chuckles at his daughter, who is late for school

TikTok user @apostleluckymagagula1 uploaded a clip of himself and his daughter on the video platform, which has since gone viral. The gentleman in his car came across his daughter, who rushed out of the house.

When asked by the dad why is she late, the young lady said the following:

Read also

"Biggest flex": SA gushes as woman celebrates turning 21 with no kids in a video

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I am late, tata yoh this gate of yours."

The child's response made the father laugh, and the video amused many. It became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 3.5 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

Mzansi love the heartwarming dad-and-daughter duo

Netizens were entertained by the father-daughter encounter. Many gushed over the pair, while some cracked jokes.

User cracked a joke, saying:

"The scream is giving Kasi we need her mo Tembisa."

MakahlelonoMelo_Jade said:

"Thando is a whole mood."

Alulutho was touched:

"Seeing present fathers to their baby girls heals my inner little baby girl that had an absent father."

Vuyo91989 added:

"Am I the only one who watched this video more than once?"

Read also

SA woman gives an engineer a chance, ends up drinking booze and reading the Bible

Lsg commented:

"Lol. "Yhuu, this gate of yours" then goes onto scream "Thatooooooo wait for me."

African dad melts hearts as he washes his daughter’s hair in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a dad washing his daughter's hair melted many people's hearts online.

This man took daddy duties to a whole other level. The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @060923_13h38, shared a video of how he cares for his daughter, which impressed many people online. The clip uploaded by the man shows him washing his daughter's hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: