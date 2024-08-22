A clip of a sweet moment between a father and daughter went viral on social media, leaving people in awe

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gearing over 3.5 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

The pair amused South Africans as they flocked to the comments section with laughter

A loving dad and his daughter warmed many people's hearts on the internet with their sweet interaction.

A dad laughed at his daughter, who was late for school, in a TikTok video. Image: @apostleluckymagagula1

Dad chuckles at his daughter, who is late for school

TikTok user @apostleluckymagagula1 uploaded a clip of himself and his daughter on the video platform, which has since gone viral. The gentleman in his car came across his daughter, who rushed out of the house.

When asked by the dad why is she late, the young lady said the following:

"I am late, tata yoh this gate of yours."

The child's response made the father laugh, and the video amused many. It became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 3.5 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

Mzansi love the heartwarming dad-and-daughter duo

Netizens were entertained by the father-daughter encounter. Many gushed over the pair, while some cracked jokes.

User cracked a joke, saying:

"The scream is giving Kasi we need her mo Tembisa."

MakahlelonoMelo_Jade said:

"Thando is a whole mood."

Alulutho was touched:

"Seeing present fathers to their baby girls heals my inner little baby girl that had an absent father."

Vuyo91989 added:

"Am I the only one who watched this video more than once?"

Lsg commented:

"Lol. "Yhuu, this gate of yours" then goes onto scream "Thatooooooo wait for me."

