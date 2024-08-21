One babe flexed being 21 with no children, and the clip went viral online, leaving peeps impressed

The TikTok footage captured the attention of many, gathering over 2.6 million views, thousands of likes and comments

social media users reacted to the video as they flooded the comments section complimenting the hun

A young lady was so proud of herself that she took to social media to show it off, and the clip went viral.

A lady flexed turning 21 with no kids in a TikTok video. Image: @gugu_lethuuu.

Source: TikTok

Woman celebrates turning 21 with no kids, gets a cake

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @gugu_lethuuu, flexed turning 21 with no children and showed off her stunning cake that was written the following:

"21 with no kids."

@gugu_lethuuu's video captured many's attention, and it went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, clocking over 2.6 million along with thousands of likes and comments. People were impressed by the hun, while others were simply inspired to keep the momentum.

Take a look at the clip below:

Ladies share their own experiences

Many women flooded the young lady's comments section, showering her with complaints, while some shared their ages.

Tsholofelo_tt said:

"That's so cool."

Mphahlele Thakgalo added:

"Next month, I am turning 23 with no kids; let's push girls."

Shawnee gushed over the hun, saying:

"Biggest flex."

Lisaa commented:

"That’s how it’s done!"

Ceyyi expressed:

"Proud of you gurl."

Lady A replied:

"Congratulations baby am pushing 22 with no kids let's go!!"

27-year-old SA woman shares why she is grateful to be childfree

Briefly News previously reported that a lady raved about being child-free on social media. She shared a video on TikTok, which sparked a conversion among netizens.

A 27-year-old woman uploaded a video of herself dancing and celebrating being child-free. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @jessiemags, said she is grateful for not having kids because she does not have to worry about "dirty diapers."

