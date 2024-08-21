A lady went viral online after she showed off how she struggled to make eye contact while being at the optometrist

The clip grabbed the attention of social media users, generating many views, likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts

One babe shared a video of her at the optometrist, leaving many people on the internet cracking up in laughter.

Woman struggles with eye contact and ends up giggling at the optometrist

The footage shared by TikTok user @simplykayro on the video platform shows the young hun sitting in a room getting her eyes tested by a male optometrist. In the clip, the woman seemed to be struggling with eye contact. She ended up giggling, leaving many peeps amused.

@simplykayro's video was well received, and it captured the attention of many, clocking over 173K views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

The hun amuses the online community

The young lady's clip entertained netizens, who rushed to the comments section with jokes and laughter, while others could relate to the stunner.

Shawdy_08 said:

"Please...eye contact is my weakness, mama."

Phumla Unothando Bhengu added:

"Cause what, my brother I fall in love too quickly."

Liso_iii shared:

"I laughed at my last appointment at the opt because ishhh. I couldn’t hold it in."

User commented:

"Me too. I can't maintain eye contact. If I do, I will be thinking a lot of things in my mind."

Nandipha_yali wrote:

"This would be me; I struggle with eye contact."

