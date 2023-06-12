A young woman has become an optometrist at the age of 25 after studying for seven years to get her qualification

Woman trends for becoming an optometrist at the age of 25. Images: @amakaaa_/Twitter.

In a truly exceptional feat, a young woman has become an optometrist at 25, leaving netizens in awe of her accomplishment.

Twitter user @amakaaa_ journey began with a traditional four-year doctorate program application, but fate had a surprise for her. In a thread of tweets on Twitter she posted about her application submission and received incredible news from her school. Not only was Dr. Amaka Okeke offered a merit-based scholarship, but she was also granted a seat in America's only accelerated scholars program. This prestigious opportunity allowed her to fast-track her studies in optometry and achieve her dream of becoming an optometrist sooner than expected.

Netizens congratulate young woman on completing her degree

Her dedication, perseverance, and remarkable intellect shone through as she embraced the challenges of the accelerated program.

Netizens have quickly praised this exceptional young woman, recognizing her outstanding achievement and applauding her determination:

@bumblefairy said:

"How do you do it girl. In my first year felt like I was dying."

@King Scorpio commented:

"Congratulations lil sis proud of you."

@johnnythajewelr said:

"Top tier woman."

@sithemb83100791 commented:

"Congrats, hardwork pays off."

@tweetwithashlee said:

"Write the vision and make it plain."

