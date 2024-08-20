“This Is So Beautiful To Watch”: Dad Melts Hearts As He Washes His Daughter’s Hair in a Video
- A caring father washed his daughter's hair in heartwarming footage which is making rounds online
- The TikTok clip grabbed the attention of many people, generating loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users were in awe of the man's grand gesture as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over the adorable pair
A video of a dad washing his daughter's hair melted many people's hearts online.
Dad washes toddler's hair in a clip, warms hearts
This man took daddy duties to a whole other level. The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @060923_13h38, shared a video of how he cares for his daughter, which impressed many people online.
The clip uploaded by the man shows him washing his daughter's hair. After doing so, he unveiled how he clothed and styled her hair, which wowed many. The video captured the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the wholesome video of the man washing his child's hair below:
Netizens clap for the caring father
The online community applauded the dad for his grand gestures as many took to the comments section to gush over them.
Bhaki Beekay Ntuli🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:
"You are such a special dad she’s blessed to have you."
Siphilile Mncwango commented:
"Ncoooow so cute."
Se2 shared:
"This is how my grandma used to wash our hair with my siblings."
PulchritudeR gushed over the dad, saying:
"Ncoahh daddy. This is so beautiful to watch. Modimo a go okeletse."
Nokulunga690 simply said:
"Best, Dad."
Father's viral cooking moment with baby sparks online admiration, Mzansi in awe
Briefly News previously reported that a dad in Mzansi has been named the father of the year after displaying a remarkable act of fatherhood.
This gentleman became the talk of the town after images of him began trending on social media. A post shared by We Are Trending Mzansi on Facebook shows the man cooking while carrying his daughter on his back. The man displayed an incredible fatherhood act, touching many online users.
