A South African man took to social media to ask netizens a question concerning dating and relationships

TikTok user @nemoniksaid asked why many relationships just don’t seem to last anymore in the current times

From questionable intentions to communication dynamics, Mzansi peeps did not hesitate to share their 2 cents on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Whether you’re currently single or dating - Mjolo is a tricky subject for many peeps out there.

One curious Mzansi gent took to social media to ask why so many relationships seem to fail in this day and age.

One gent received some interesting answers after asking netizens why relationships fail so much nowadays. Image: @nemoniksaid/TikTok

Source: UGC

There are a lot of complex dynamics that could contribute to a failed relationship – from lack of clear communication, honesty, compatibility, and financial stability to external factors such as friends and family influences as well as past traumas. Unfortunately, the coming together of two people is just not as straightforward as we’d love it to be.

In a video posted on TikTok, user @nemoniksaid asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Guys, can you please share why are relationships failing these days? What’s going on? What are we doing wrong?”

Check out what Mzansi had to say on the burning question:

vanessa lesejane248 said:

“They still love their exes .”

Mutheuuuuu reacted:

“Lack of communication!!”

queenpeackes23 shared:

“People aren't clear about what it is they want or they are with someone they don't belong with.”

Masego commented:

“Man they don’t want to admit their mistakes and there are not willing to work through disagreements.”

kirbopayo625 responded:

“Communication.”

Maria Mbatha wrote:

“There is no love anymore.”

TreyiHeyi commented:

“People get into new relationships to escape from their broken selves - they're using others as rebounds.”

Collinsngwatokoma reacted:

“Pride .”

Fed up lady asks where she can buy serious bf, Mzansi responds with funny suggestions and tips

In another story, Briefly News reported that finding the right partner can prove to be a tedious undertaking or experience when it comes to dating and relationships. While some stumble on their soulmates by chance others have to kiss several frogs before finding their ideal prince or princess.

One frustrated lady @dipd_in_melanin took to social media to ask for advice concerning the matter by asking a valid yet hilarious question:

“Where can I buy a serious boyfriend??”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News