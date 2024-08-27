A young lady from Mzansi and Zimbabwe started her very own beauty brand after saving her allowance

Tammy makes and sells lipglosses and finds an excellent market for them on TikTok

Social media users were impressed by her hard work, discipline and success, which turned her into a trusted beauty vendor

Tammy, a small business owner based in Mzansi and Zimbabwe, wowed South Africans with her beauty brand. The lady makes and sells lipgloss with products she purchases online. She saved up her university allowance to make her dream a reality.

A South African small business owner wowed Mzansi with her beauty brand.

Source: TikTok

Social media users were motivated and inspired by the young lady's hustle.

Mzansi shows love to small business owner

Entrepreneurship is not a walk in the park, but many young people choose to take this route because of the capacity of the lifestyle they aspire to live one day. For some, becoming an entrepreneur is just something that made more sense than working a 9-5 job.

A woman based in South Africa and Zimbabwe started her small business after saving her university allowance. Today, Tammy is the CEO of her beauty brand, which sells lipglosses.

The lady is proud to be a beauty vendor and offers masterclasses for anyone willing to join the business. She shared her inspirational clip with the caption:

"POV: You used your allowance to start your own lipgloss business, and you're now a lipgloss vendor who's based in SA and Zim.

"Want to start the lipgloss business? I got you… You can order at wholesale price and resell as your own brand. My first-ever lipgloss-making masterclass will be held in September. The date and more information will be announced. For now, please buy from me."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacted to young beauty business of selling lipglosses

Social media users were in awe of the business owner's success and determination:

@mel felt regretful:

"The way I regretted not starting something in varsity with my allowance back then, yhuuu."

@BawssladyChichie Official sent well wishes:

"Oh nana may God bless your hustle, will definitely buy this."

@Salome ~wished the business owner well:

"I declare all the good things upon your life ma well-done."

@Lebitho Pitso loved what she saw and made sure to never miss out:

"You have gained yourself a new follower."

Meet Mhlengi Ngcobo, the university dropout who owns 5 businesses at 29

Briefly News also reported that Mhlengi Ngcobo is the owner of CoffeeMM and four other businesses he founded after dropping out of university. Ngcobo revealed he tried getting a degree in civil engineering, but after eight years of failing and depression, he followed his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

His companies are fully self-funded, and he spoke to Briefly News about how he managed to raise the seed money for his businesses without investors. Mhlengi Ngcobo was named one of Briefly News' Young Money Makers, a project that highlights the extraordinary stories of young entrepreneurs in South Africa.

