A content creator's video reveals the challenges of vlogging in South African shops when a stranger spotted her phone recording on a shelf

The man in the footage approached the phone and appeared ready to take it before the woman quickly grabbed it back

Many viewers commented that the phone nearly "disappeared," highlighting safety concerns when filming in public spaces

One woman shared a clip showing how she almost lost her phone when vlogging in public. Images: @ThandekaMaluleke

Content creator @ThandekaMaluleke shared a video showing how hard it can be to vlog in public places in South Africa. In the clip, she put her phone on a shop shelf to record herself while looking at products in what looks like a Clicks store. What happened next is something many people who make videos fear – someone noticing their phone and coming too close for comfort.

While she shopped, a man walking by saw the phone recording on the shelf. He walked past at first, but then came back and stared at the device for a few seconds, looking like he was trying to work out if someone had left it behind or why it was there.

As the man reached for the phone, the content creator quickly grabbed it before he could touch it. He then asked if the phone belonged to her, and she said yes. She posted the video with the words:

"POV: You're vlogging in public."

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Legal side of public recording

South African law says recording in public is mostly okay, but there are some rules. The RICA law allows recording if you're part of the conversation or if one of the people involved says it's okay.

When filming in shops and other public places, another law called POPIA also matters. This law deals with personal information, including videos, and says you should get permission when recording people. Breaking these rules can lead to big fines of up to R10 million.

Law experts say it's best to let people know when you're recording them, even if the law doesn't always say you have to. This shows respect and helps build trust.

But in South Africa, most people worry less about the law and more about safety. Many who watched the video weren't thinking about privacy laws. They were worried about how quickly the phone could have been stolen. With lots of crime in the country, South Africans know not to leave valuable items where they might be taken.

A woman decided to record a vlog but got interrupted by a gent who was very interested in her phone. Images: @ThandekaMaluleke

Mzansi reacts to the situation

The comments showed how many South Africans saw this as more about theft than privacy.

@Tasha Sagiya said:

"The phone was gone sana😂"

@Romeo Rams Ruman joked:

"Bro passed and came back to be like yoh? Is it my ancestors who are giving me this??? 🤣🤣"

@Le Sego pointed out:

"The phone almost disappeared 🤞😂😂"

@Amie Kay wrote:

"He asked too many questions in his head. 'Is it a trap?'"

@Matshediso Moahluli laughed:

"The way he came back! 😂😂😂"

@Ashley Miya quoted:

"'Ohh, is this yours'😢"

