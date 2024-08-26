"God Sees Your Hard Work": SA Encourages Graduate Working as a Cleaner
- A young lady took to social media to showcase how her life did not turn out the way she expected
- The video grabbed the attention of people online, gearing many views, likes and comments on TikTok
- The hun's story touched netizens as they rushed to the comments section to send her heartwarming messages
A South African woman gave online viewers a glimpse into her life, and people were touched by her story.
Graduate working as a cleaner tells her story
TikTok user @nonhlezondo revealed to her followers that she is a qualified librarian, but due to the circumstances of life, she has to resort to being a cleaner as she could not find any job in her field.
@nonhlezondo showed off how she cleans for a living, leaving many people in their feelings. The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments. While taking to her TikTok caption, she quoted a Bible scripture saying:
"When the time is right, I the lord will make it happen."
Watch the video below:
SA shows support to the woman
Mzansi netizens took to the comments section to shower the young lady with heartwarming messages, and many encouraged her not to give up on her dreams.
Nthabelengraisa
"A friend of mine worked as an EPWP employee with a masters. He is now a Director in a municipality."
Sukuna777 replied:
"We all started from the bottom. I was a garden boy, door-to-door seller, spar grocery packer, taxi driver, and then systems engineer in a big company. Never give up my goal now is to be financially free."
NaTwala wrote:
"I'd settle for anything at this point in my life, regardless of my qualifications."
Slenda_sa_macatalog commented:
"My brother was a qualified teacher, working as a gardener till God answered his prayers."
Nomfundo Mkhize said:
"God can see everything..Keep trusting him kuzongcina kulunga."
