A young lady plugged South Africans with a hair growth product for natural hair, and netizens were amazed

One Mzansi babe dished out an impressive plug, and South Africans went wild over the hun's hook-up.

A lady unveiled a hair growth product for natural hair in a TikTok video. Image: @naturally_thembz

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with natural hair growth product

The hun, who goes by the handle @naturally_thembz, flexed her healthy, stunning hair for the world to see. The babe shared her secret to growing her natural hair, which she has used for over two years. She also claimed it helps with alopecia and can be used on dreadlocks.

@naturally_thembz revealed the product's name, a hair spray called Naturally Thembz Leave-in Conditioner.

Take a look at the product below:

SA is in awe of the hun's plug

The babe's plug impressed the online community as they flooded the comments section with inquiries.

Ntando said:

"I have bought your products, and it’s been a month, and so far, I’m happy."

User Rene' Mash added:

"I have to get it for myself and my daughter's hair. If that's the result, it's a must-have."

Lady Kay

"You have a beautiful hair, my sister."

Mamo simply gushed over the babe's hair, saying:

"I need it."

Rain Queen commented:

"Hey, sis, congratulations, your product made it to the shelves; please, I need some help. The way am so happy for."

