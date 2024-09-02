A lady went viral for showcasing an impressive product that helped with her hairline growth, and people were amazed

In the footage, she unveiled her journey from where she had no hairline, along with items that she used

Netizens loved the hun's content as they flooded the comments section to thank her for the plug

One babe in Mzansi flexed a product she uses for her hairline, and boy peeps were amazed by the results.

A lady shared a hairline growth product in a TikTok video. Image: @thee_queen_nala

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with a product for hairline growth

The stunner shared her hairline journey on TikTok, detailing how she lost hair in front of her head in April 2024.

@thee_queen_nala showcased how it went from bad to worse in the following months until she came across a helpful product, all thanks to TikTok, which hooked her up and helped her recover her hairline.

The hun unveiled Minxidil, a product she purchased at Dis-Chem. After applying the product in June 2024, @thee_queen_nala started seeing a significant change in her hairline. The babe expressed how the product is causing her hair to grow even on her face.

SA loves the woman's hair growth plug

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the babe's hairline and how much it had grown, and many were ready to shop for their products.

Humbu-who mbu

"You end up being Harry Porter, but it worked. I don't regret it."

Lerato Mpho ya Koeneng added:

"It works, I know, but hair will start growing in unexpected places."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"I always thought it was exaggerated until it happened to me."

@Tido gushed about the hairline product, adding:

"Mina it's working yaz... I. Saw the difference ngempela."

MaDlamini commented:

"Thank you for the plug I'm definitely buying."

