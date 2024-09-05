A babe unveiled her wig from the popular online store Shein, which left her quite impressed

She showed off how she styled her hair, leaving social media users swooning over her purchase

People flooded the hun's post as they gushed over the wig, while some thanked her for the plug

One lady flexed her latest purchase for the world to see in a TikTok video that has since gone viral online.

Woman unveils her wig from Shein

TikTok user @morgantasneem was quite impressed with the wig she purchased from the leading online store, Shein. The hun showed off her stunning black glueless wig and styled it, leaving many people in South Africa amazed.

@morgantasneem's clip was well received, and it captured the attention of many, gearing over 1.7 million views within three days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA gushes over the lady's Shein wig plug

Mzansi netizens reacted to the woman's video, rushing to the comments to gush over her Shein wig.

Racquelnelson432 said:

"You just make any wig look nice. I don't wear wigs, but I am motivated to buy one."

Lisa shared:

"It suits you too well. You swear it's your own hair."

Thapelokaira wrote:

"Suits you so much it’s beautiful."

Nikita Hillman commented:

"I asked for it. Wow, thanks again looks stunning."

Enhle M expressed:

"It's so natural. You look beautiful."

Woman plugs SA on how to find Zara, H&M and House of CB dupes on Shein

Briefly News previously reported that a lady in South Africa set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that had peeps going gaga in the comments.

This stunner showed off how to shop like a pro at the leading online store, Shein. @asi.mbonge revealed to her followers that peeps were buying from actual stores that sell replicas of Zara, H&M, House of CB, PrettyLittleThing and more.

"If you don't have the money to spend and you are still looking for that vibe, then you can find these shops on Shein, and of course, they are super affordable."

