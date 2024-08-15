A young stunner showed off her Shein haul, and people were left in awe of her fashion choices

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments online

Social media users enjoy watching the hun try on various outfits as they flooded comments gushing over her clothing

One babe flexed the stunning clothing she purchased online, which netizens called "the best Shein haul."

A lady shared her Shein haul, showing how the items looked online vs. on her, in a TikTok video. Image: @alinaptre

She uploaded a video on TikTok that went viral online, gathering over 8.6 million views.

Woman shares Shein haul, how it looked online vs on her

A stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @alinaptre is ready for the summer season to begin as she plugged the girlies with beautiful dresses from the leading online store Shein.

The hun showed off the clothing on the model vs on her. She first unveiled a long blue dress; then she went on to showcase a short floral dress, another light green dress, pants, and a top and boy, she looked stunning in each piece.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gushes over the woman's Shein haul

The online community loved the woman's fashion choices as they gushed over her outfit in the comments.

Sithabiso_starmadondo expressed:

"They look good on you more than the models who are advertising."

ScentsbyMamkhize wrote:

"Ate and left no crumbs!"

Desireeemae was impressed:

"Now, this is how you do a shein haul!"

KirstinC commented:

"First shein haul that actually made me want to buy something."

Victoria | UGC Creator added:

"Best shein haul I’ve seen so far."

User wrote:

"The first dress was made for you, girl."

