Woman Plugs SA With Maxi Skirts From Pick n Pay Clothing, Mzansi Raves Over Fashion Finds
- A young stunner showed off all the cute maxi skirts from Pick n Pay Clothing, and ladies went wild
- The TikTok footage grabbed many's attention, gearing loads of views, likes and comments online
- South African netizens loved the hun's plugged as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the items
A babe in Mzansi had everyone covered on the latest fashion trend. The young hun dished out an impressive plug.
Woman plugs SA with maxi skirts from Pick n Pay Clothing, Mzansi amped
TikTok user @reamogetse.t came across a beautiful set of fashion pieces, and she took to social media to show them off.
@reamogetse.t went on to showcase the first black maxi skirt, which had side pockets. She also unveiled a green, red skirt and more. Ultimately, she flexed her tops and the jersey she had bought, and the peeps loved them.
Take a look at the babe's video below:
South Africans love the woman's hook-up
Mzansi netizens were in awe of the hun's items. They took to the comments section to gush over her things, while some inquired about information on the store.
Lefentse5 expressed:
"Wow, I am a fan of Pick n Pay Clothing skirts because they always have pockets."
Rakgadisemy12 said:
"Those jeans look beautiful on you."
Popla291 commented:
Maxi skirt for me
"Skirts with pockets are life!"
Dima gushed over the hun's item, saying:
"Absolutely gorgeous, dear; if you don't mind me asking, which Pick n Pay is this?"
Valentia shared:
"The red skirt looked stunning on you."
Woman impresses with Shein haul after visiting pop-up store, showcases stylish finds
Briefly News previously reported that an online store, Shein, is doing wonders for our South African girlies. One babe in Mzansi flexed all the items she added to her Shine cart in a video.
A lady who goes by TikTok @showup.nompi unveiled various items she found in the Shein pop-up shop. The hun first showcased a pair of blue pants with a white top, then a stunning pair of baggy jeans.
